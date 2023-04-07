Buying Guides
News

Save Nearly 50% on Logitech’s Best Mini Keyboard

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The Logitech MX Keys Mini in a graphite color.
Logitech

When our readers are interested in buying a new keyboard, we almost always direct them to Logitech’s MX-series devices. But Logitech’s high-quality keyboards are a bit expensive. Thankfully, money isn’t much of an excuse today, because you can grab the MX Keys Mini for $67 with coupon code EXTRA5.

The MX Keys Mini originally launched in 2021. It offers a premium, durable design with several great features, including a microphone mute button, an emoji button, a speech dictation shortcut, and the ability to connect with three devices simultaneously. Wireless connectivity is supported via Bluetooth or a Bolt USB receiver, and the battery lasts 10 days on a charge.

Of course, this compact keyboard usually costs $100, and the Business Edition (which includes a Bolt USB receiver) runs for $110.

Logitech is currently selling the MX Keys Mini Business Edition for $69 on its webstore. If you add coupon code EXTRA5 during checkout, the price falls to a cool $67. That’s a ridiculously low price—nearly half of what you’d normally pay for this keyboard.

Note that this is the Business Edition of Logitech’s MX Keys Mini. That means it comes with a Bolt USB receiver, the replacement for Logitech’s old Unifying receiver. Multiple Logitech devices can connect to this Bolt receiver simultaneously, though older devices are not compatible. (I should also clarify that this is the U.S.-English version of the MX Keys Mini. For whatever reason, Logitech’s website uses pictures of the international model.)

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business (Graphite)

The Logitech MX Keys Mini features a durable and compact design with backlit keys, Bluetooth functionality, and support for up to three simultaneous connections. This business model comes with a Bolt receiver, which can connect with several compatible Logitech devices.

Lenovo

$69.99
$109.99 Save 36%

Adorama

$119.99
 

Source: via Slickdeals

