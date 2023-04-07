Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Grab a Discounted Tesla Before the Prices Go Back Up

Tesla can't keep its prices straight.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Rear angle of the Tesla Model 3
Justin Duino / Review Geek

If you’re in the market for a new electric vehicle, Tesla marked down the price of every model overnight, the third significant price change of 2023. Now’s a good time to order yourself a new Tesla Model Y.

For those not keeping track, Tesla prices continue to fluctuate almost every month. After nearly two years of gradual price increases, the company shifted its strategy this year, and customers are reaping the benefits.

In January, Tesla slashed the price of its entire lineup by upwards of $5,000 (or 20%) per vehicle. However, those prices started going back up in February due to heavy demand. Again, overnight, on April 7th, Tesla discounted every model it offers, with its costlier Model S/X being $5,000 less than a few days ago.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore
RELATEDThe Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore

The automaker has initiated a new $1,000 discount on the popular Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, and we’re now seeing a new “affordable” base package for the Model Y starting at $49,990.

Previously, Tesla’s cheaper AWD Model Y, which gets 279 miles on a charge, wasn’t available from the online configurator. Now, it’s back and under $50K. According to Bloomberg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he’s willing to sacrifice Tesla’s profitability for growth while dealing with rising interest rates and a possible recession. Plus, the competition is getting stronger by the day.

We’re not sure how long these discounts will last or if they’ll go lower in the future, but it’s probably a good time to order a new Tesla.

