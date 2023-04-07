Tesla Employees Caught Sharing Private Videos From Customer Vehicles

Tesla employees have shared numerous private videos recorded by customer vehicle cameras in a company chat room, according to a report from Reuters. The alleged privacy violations took place between 2019 and 2022. Reuters reports it obtained this information from multiple former company employees.

According to the report, Tesla employees shared videos ranging from road-rage incidents, traffic accidents, and even one of a naked man approaching a car. Other recordings and images were more mundane, such as amusing road signs that employees made into memes. The Reuters report states that some recordings were only shared between two employees, while others were widely shared within the company.

Tesla’s “Customer Privacy Notice” states that “camera recordings remain anonymous and are not linked to you or your vehicle.” However, Reuters reports that the former employees they interviewed said the company software could show the recording’s location.

And it’s not just ordinary Tesla owners that have been victims of the unauthorized video sharing. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unique submersible vehicle, nicknamed “Wet Willie,” has been recorded and shared in the internal company chat, according to the Reuters report.

Reuters states that it contacted more than 300 former Tesla employees that have worked on the company’s self-driving program over the past nine years. More than a dozen agreed to be interviewed by the news agency, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. Reuters was unable to obtain any of the alleged recordings in question.

Review Geek has reached out to Tesla for comment.