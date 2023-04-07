Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla Employees Caught Sharing Private Videos From Customer Vehicles

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Tesla employees have shared numerous private videos recorded by customer vehicle cameras in a company chat room, according to a report from Reuters. The alleged privacy violations took place between 2019 and 2022. Reuters reports it obtained this information from multiple former company employees.

According to the report, Tesla employees shared videos ranging from road-rage incidents, traffic accidents, and even one of a naked man approaching a car. Other recordings and images were more mundane, such as amusing road signs that employees made into memes. The Reuters report states that some recordings were only shared between two employees, while others were widely shared within the company.

Tesla’s “Customer Privacy Notice” states that “camera recordings remain anonymous and are not linked to you or your vehicle.” However, Reuters reports that the former employees they interviewed said the company software could show the recording’s location.

Rivian R1T Review: A Clever Electric Truck and Versatile Vehicle
RELATEDRivian R1T Review: A Clever Electric Truck and Versatile Vehicle

And it’s not just ordinary Tesla owners that have been victims of the unauthorized video sharing. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unique submersible vehicle, nicknamed “Wet Willie,” has been recorded and shared in the internal company chat, according to the Reuters report.

Reuters states that it contacted more than 300 former Tesla employees that have worked on the company’s self-driving program over the past nine years. More than a dozen agreed to be interviewed by the news agency, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. Reuters was unable to obtain any of the alleged recordings in question.

Review Geek has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Source: Reuters

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »