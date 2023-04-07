Buying Guides
News

LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Set Lets You Duel It Out With Darth Vader

"I am a Jedi."

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Emperor's Room set.
LEGO

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, the LEGO Group isn’t wasting any time releasing epic new builds for fans. We’re getting a massive new X-Wing Starfighter, and now LEGO has announced two Star Wars: Return of the Jedi diorama building sets to relive the classic film.

If you loved the LEGO Trench Run diorama from last year, get ready to bust out your wallet for these next releases. Both new diorama sets are available to pre-order today and ship on May 1st.

First up is the LEGO Emperor’s Throne Diorama, where you’ll get to enjoy the final duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. This 40th-anniversary build has stunning Death Star details, the Emperor’s chair, three mini-figures, and is over 8 inches wide. The diorama is 807 brick pieces, so you’ll have it built in no time. Fans will love the “40th Anniversary” plaque located on the front of the set. 

LEGO Star Wars Emperor's Throne Diorama

Relive the iconic Return of the Jedi Emperor's Throne scene with this LEGO Diorama for $99.

Shop

Additionally, if you’re more of a Princess Leia fan, LEGO has you covered with a second diorama of the iconic Endor Speeder Chase scene for $79.99. Again, this 40th-anniversary set is full of nostalgia that everyone can appreciate.

The LEGO Endor Speeder Diorama is 608 bricks, and you’ll build two speeder bikes under some forest and trees to recreate the scene. Along with two bikes, you’ll get three mini-figures, with those being Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and a Scout Trooper.

LEGO Star Wars diorama on a shelf.
LEGO

You can keep both bikes upright, zipping through the forest, or dump one off and position Luke and his Lightsaber ready for action. This model comes in at over 11 inches wide, perfect for any shelf. These Dioramas are available to pre-order today and start shipping on May 1st. Grab yours from the link below.

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Another classic Star Wars: Return of the JEDI scene is available as a LEGO Diorama. Grab one today.

Shop

The Best LEGO 'Star Wars' Sets of 2023

LEGO Millennium Falcon
Best for the Ultimate Star Wars Splurge
LEGO Millennium Falcon
Amazon
LEGO R2-D2
Best for Building a Robotic Legend
LEGO R2-D2
Amazon

$239.95
 

LEGO The Child
Best for Baby Yoda Fans
LEGO The Child
Amazon

$71.99
$89.99 Save 20%

LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter
Best for Embracing the Dark Side
LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter
Amazon

$56.96
 

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet
Best for Paying Tribute to that Legendary Bounty Hunter
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet
Amazon

$59.99
$69.99 Save 14%

LEGO AT-TE Walker
Best for Bringing the Battle of Utapau to Life
LEGO AT-TE Walker
Amazon

$139.95
 

LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama
Best for Aspiring Jedis
LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama
Shop
LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina
Best for Smugglers and Bounty Hunters
LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina
Amazon

$399.95
 

LEGO Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter
Best for Kiddos Who Love Star Wars
LEGO Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter
Amazon

$9.96
 

