LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Set Lets You Duel It Out With Darth Vader

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, the LEGO Group isn’t wasting any time releasing epic new builds for fans. We’re getting a massive new X-Wing Starfighter, and now LEGO has announced two Star Wars: Return of the Jedi diorama building sets to relive the classic film.

If you loved the LEGO Trench Run diorama from last year, get ready to bust out your wallet for these next releases. Both new diorama sets are available to pre-order today and ship on May 1st.

First up is the LEGO Emperor’s Throne Diorama, where you’ll get to enjoy the final duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. This 40th-anniversary build has stunning Death Star details, the Emperor’s chair, three mini-figures, and is over 8 inches wide. The diorama is 807 brick pieces, so you’ll have it built in no time. Fans will love the “40th Anniversary” plaque located on the front of the set.

Additionally, if you’re more of a Princess Leia fan, LEGO has you covered with a second diorama of the iconic Endor Speeder Chase scene for $79.99. Again, this 40th-anniversary set is full of nostalgia that everyone can appreciate.

The LEGO Endor Speeder Diorama is 608 bricks, and you’ll build two speeder bikes under some forest and trees to recreate the scene. Along with two bikes, you’ll get three mini-figures, with those being Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and a Scout Trooper.

You can keep both bikes upright, zipping through the forest, or dump one off and position Luke and his Lightsaber ready for action. This model comes in at over 11 inches wide, perfect for any shelf. These Dioramas are available to pre-order today and start shipping on May 1st. Grab yours from the link below.

