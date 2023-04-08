Your Google Pixel 6 Just Got a Big Camera Improvement

When Google announced the March Pixel feature drop, it had several improvements in the camera department. However, not all those immediately arrived for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but a new Google Camera app update rolling out now enabled the changes.

During the announcement, Google confirmed that its faster Night Sight mode from the Pixel 7 series would make its way down to the aging Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This allows for speedier photo captures at night or in low light, not to mention better pictures overall.

Now, according to 9to5Google, the latest Google Camera v8.8 app update on the Play Store has the changes. Essentially, Pixel 6 owners can choose the length of shutter speeds during Night Sight photos, reducing image blur and offering more opportunities to take great photos.

Once you get the latest Google Camera update (and have the March release), you’ll notice a new option when switching to Night Sight. Users can choose to take photos between two seconds and six seconds.

It’s worth noting that using a faster two-second shutter for Night Sight will make photo captures faster and easier to take, with less motion blur, but it won’t capture as much light, either. Either way, users now have more options when taking photos in less-than-ideal lighting situations.

The latest Google Camera update to version 8.8 is slowly rolling out to users. So, if you don’t get it right away, be patient, and you’ll get it soon enough.