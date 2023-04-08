Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your Google Pixel 6 Just Got a Big Camera Improvement

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Google Pixel 6 Pro side-by-side the Pixel 6
Justin Duino / Review Geek

When Google announced the March Pixel feature drop, it had several improvements in the camera department. However, not all those immediately arrived for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but a new Google Camera app update rolling out now enabled the changes.

During the announcement, Google confirmed that its faster Night Sight mode from the Pixel 7 series would make its way down to the aging Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This allows for speedier photo captures at night or in low light, not to mention better pictures overall.

Google Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer

Now, according to 9to5Google, the latest Google Camera v8.8 app update on the Play Store has the changes. Essentially, Pixel 6 owners can choose the length of shutter speeds during Night Sight photos, reducing image blur and offering more opportunities to take great photos.

Once you get the latest Google Camera update (and have the March release), you’ll notice a new option when switching to Night Sight. Users can choose to take photos between two seconds and six seconds.

It’s worth noting that using a faster two-second shutter for Night Sight will make photo captures faster and easier to take, with less motion blur, but it won’t capture as much light, either. Either way, users now have more options when taking photos in less-than-ideal lighting situations.

The latest Google Camera update to version 8.8 is slowly rolling out to users. So, if you don’t get it right away, be patient, and you’ll get it soon enough.

via XDA Developers

The 8 Best Cases for Your New Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Official Google Pixel 6 Case
Official Google Pixel 6 Case
Official Google Pixel 6 Pro Case
Official Google Pixel 6 Pro Case
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Pixel 6
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Pixel 6
Pixel 6 Pro Spigen Liquid Air Armor
Pixel 6 Pro Spigen Liquid Air Armor
Incipio Duo Pixel 6 Case
Incipio Duo Pixel 6 Case
Incipio Duo Pixel 6 Pro Case
Incipio Duo Pixel 6 Pro Case
Caseology Parallax Protective Pixel 6 Case
Caseology Parallax Protective Pixel 6 Case
Caseology Parallax Protective Pixel 6 Pro Case
Caseology Parallax Protective Pixel 6 Pro Case
VRS Damda-Glide Pixel 6 Wallet Case
VRS Damda-Glide Pixel 6 Wallet Case
VRS Damda-Glide Pixel 6 Pro Wallet Case
VRS Damda-Glide Pixel 6 Pro Wallet Case
OtterBox Defender Pixel 6 Case
OtterBox Defender Pixel 6 Case
OtterBox Defender Pixel 6 Pro Case
OtterBox Defender Pixel 6 Pro Case
Gear4 Havana Pixel 6 Clear Case
Gear4 Havana Pixel 6 Clear Case
Gear4 Havana Pixel 6 Pro Clear Case
Gear4 Havana Pixel 6 Pro Clear Case
dbrand Pixel 6 Grip Case
dbrand Pixel 6 Grip Case
dbrand Pixel 6 Pro Grip Case
dbrand Pixel 6 Pro Grip Case
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »