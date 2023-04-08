Tesla Teases Upcoming Compact EV and Two Other Models

Tesla is looking ahead to the future and planning several new products. And while we’ve known for a while that an affordable compact EV is in the works, the company’s latest “Master Plan Part 3” whitepaper revealed more details about three new models.

Last month, Tesla held its Investor Day and the automaker talked plenty about the future and its plans to save the world with sustainable energy. Interestingly enough, the new whitepaper documents detailing that plan revealed a slew of details regarding Tesla’s future vehicles.

Tesla’s upcoming compact EV, rumored as a $25,000 crossover, is already under development and will come with a small 53 kWh battery pack. The company expects it to be wildly successful and anticipates sales of over 42 million units, nearly double the Model 3 and Model Y volumes. The image below, shared by Sawyer Merritt on Twitter, has more details.

Along with a truly affordable compact EV, Tesla plans to jump into the commercial and passenger van segment, likely for deliveries, and compete with the Ford E-Transit. Those vehicles could run on a bigger 100 kWh High Nickel battery pack, but production numbers will be quite low. I’m unsure if that’s the Tesla Robotaxi with no steering wheel that Musk mentioned back in 2022 or something else.

And finally, the whitepaper also mentions Tesla’s ambitious goal to release an electric bus eventually. The document suggests a massive 300 kWh battery pack with new material technologies under development by Tesla. We’re not sure if these would be marketed as an electric school bus or more for inner-city travel, so we’ll have to wait and see.

While this is all exciting, we’re most looking forward to seeing the new Tesla Model 2, also rumored as the Model Q. If reports and rumors are accurate, it would be Tesla’s first vehicle available at a reasonably affordable price point.