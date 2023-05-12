Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech Keyboard Review: The Tolkien Fans Dream

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

For those seeking to type like Tolkien, the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech mechanical keyboard is one you should keep an eye on. And for “The Lord of the Rings” fans, it is as astonishing as Middle-Earth itself.

The all-new Drop + The Lord of The Rings black speech keyboard is the latest in the company’s lineup of phenomenal keyboards. Coming in at $199 dollars, this keyboard has an engaging aesthetic filled with ample amounts of “The Lord of the Rings” references and a nod to the most malicious of villains in literature and film, Sauron. With a key case as dark as Mordor itself, the Tolkien fan will be sure to enjoy adding this piece to their at-home or office setups.

There are a few key contributions and necessities available to any mechanical keyboard. These generally include build quality, responsiveness, ergonomics, and aesthetics. Some keyboards, coming at an introductory price, will, of course, not check all of those boxes. With this latest addition to Drop’s custom mechanical keyboard lineup, this “The Lord of the Rings” inspired wired keyboard is one of premium quality for an affordable price. So put down the pipe, Gandalf, we have some things to discuss.

Here's What We Like Fantastic build quality

Good spacing between keys

Responsive key switches

Beautiful aesthetic And What We Don't Very tall keyboard with slightly uncomfortable wrist support

Corded keyboard, not Bluetooth capable

Soldered on key switches

Expensive price for some buyers

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Build Quality: Built to Last Like the Dwarven Forges

One of the most important aspects of any keyboard is how it feels in the user’s hands. Built with a heavy ENTR anodized aluminum case, the Drop + The Lord of The Rings Black Speech Keyboard is not shifting or sliding by any means. To put it in the most basic of terms, this keyboard is hefty. So rest assured, this is not your standard cheap, lighter-than-air keyboard.

Delivered as a wired keyboard, it comes with a flexible and high-quality USB-C to USB-A cable that should accommodate any setup. After all, the next Tolkien could be using this keyboard! After plugging the USB-C end into the keyboard, you might need an adaptor or hub if your computer doesn’t feature USB-A ports.

All the keys are made from highly durable ABS plastic and give nearly zero warping feedback to the typist. These keys are also entirely interchangeable, as alternate colors come with the keyboard in the form of red, eye of Sauron-styled accent keys. Additionally, each key is rested atop Drop Phantom Stabilizers.

Now that’s all well and good that the keys are removable, but how do they feel? Well, let’s talk about responsiveness.

Responsiveness: As Nimble as Legolas Himself

Using Holy Panda X yellow key switches, the keyboard is what is known as a tactical switch keyboard. This means that there is a certain, tolerable level of clickiness. Yet, the noise level is low enough that it can be utilized in a less private, open-access environment such as the office (or to avoid detection of the Nazgul). With Holy Panda X yellow, the switches have an approximate 3.5mm travel distance and a 65g bottom-out spring. And, with the addition of the tactical switch “bump” feature, the responsiveness is quite good.

Now, for those who don’t know what the bump feature is, the “bump” enables the user to know exactly when the switch is active, as physical feedback is given. This is to enable typists and gamers to know exactly at what point their key switch is active. In all, I personally loved the responsiveness. To the average consumer, though, the Holy Panda X switches may be a bit too clicky still, but it feels fantastic and sounds even better.

Note: Let it be known that these key switches are soldered on, meaning they are not interchangeable or able to be “hot switched.”

I typed both this article that you are reading, as well as gauged the gaming capabilities of the keyboard during my time with the product. Playing a variety of strategy games, Massively Multiplayer Online games (MMO), and First-Person Shooter (FPS) games, I can safely say that this keyboard is as multi-faceted and reliable as Samwise Gamgee himself.

With a white backlight key display as bright as Sting (Frodo’s glowing sword, not the English musician), I had zero issues in the gaming department.

Ergonomics: Comfortable Like Mithril

Alright, so this is the one caveat I must bring up with this keyboard. This is a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard, meaning that the number pad to the right of the keys in full-sized keyboards is not present. In most cases, this is perfectly fine, as the keyboard sizing is good for my preferences. However, to some that are used to full-sized keyboards, it may feel cramped.

On top of this, the sheer height of the keyboard is significantly higher than many similar keyboards on the market. To gain full usage of the keyboard, a wrist wrest is recommended, as at times the keyboard felt as if one needed to completely flex their wrists to reach certain keys.

Besides the height of the keyboard, the spacing and concave nature of the keys are near perfect. Any user that has had experience with mechanical switch keyboards generally will feel right at home.

Aesthetics: This Keyboard Is as Beautiful as Rivendell

Through the design alone, this keyboard is made for the most enthusiastic of Tolkien fans. On every key, there is a matching Elvish character to the English letter. With the pre-attached grey keys, there are also several accent red keys that can be replaced with the included keycap removal tool. Each of these additional keys has artwork by OSHETART, cueing “The Lord of the Rings” series through the depiction of many of the memorable aspects of the Eye of Sauron atop Barad-dûr.

Aside from the physical keyboard, the overall presentation of the product’s box also pays homage to the fantastic world-building that is Tolkien’s Middle-earth. Many of the mountains, rivers, cities, and regions are present across the box, creating an almost whimsical feeling, as if the consumer is opening an artifact themselves. I can only assume this is the feeling Frodo, Bilbo, or Gollum had as they discovered the ring. It is truly a Middle-Earth fan’s treasure.

Should You Buy the Drop + The LOTR Black Speech Keyboard?

Without a doubt, the answer is yes. The Drop + The Lord of The Rings Black Speech keyboard is not only a fantastic mechanical keyboard but also a product that pays perfect homage to one of the greatest creators in fantasy literature. All things considered, I would definitively recommend this keyboard to any individual that is seeking to enter the Mines of Moria, walk through the Gates of Mordor, or even frolic in the Shire!

“The Lord of the Rings” references aside, this product is one of immense quality and attention to detail. With this addition to either one’s gaming setup, at-home, or in-office desk space, Drop has created an impressive and artistic product that I would highly recommend to any “The Lord of the Rings” fan.