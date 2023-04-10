CarPlay’s Newest App Gives You an Excuse to Order Pizza

Domino’s Pizza announced today that its mobile app now supports Apple CarPlay, making ordering a tasty hot pizza easier than ever while you’re on the go. Skip the drive-thru line or have food on the way before you get home after a hard day’s work.

It’s important to keep your hands on the wheel and you’re eyes on the road. As a result, the new Domino’s app through CarPlay only supports a few functions. Drivers won’t be able to choose all their favorite toppings and customize a pizza from a vehicle. Instead, you’ll have a few quick options.

Domino’s is known for “We’ll deliver in 30 minutes, or it’s free!” but now you don’t even have to wait that long. Fire up the Domino’s Pizza app from CarPlay and make an order. Then, skip the drive-thru line and enjoy that greasy pizza.

The CarPlay variant only supports “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order,” meaning you’ll already need to have a typical order saved to your account. If you do, launch the app, and it only takes a few taps to instantly get it cooking. Additionally, drivers can use the hands-free “Call to Order” option and speak to a store representative.

Here’s what VP Christopher Thomas-Moore said: “Domino’s has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we’re constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That’s why we launched Domino’s app on CarPlay.”

This is the latest of many moves by Domino’s Pizza to use technology to its advantage. Earlier this year, it started delivering pizza with electric vehicles, and a few years back, it began testing delivery via autonomous vehicles in select regions.

Finally, customers can even track their order status via Domino’s Tracker from CarPlay, making it easier than ever to order ahead and walk inside right when it’s ready. Give it a try, but remember, pay attention to the road.