Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

CarPlay’s Newest App Gives You an Excuse to Order Pizza

“Sorry, officer. I was busy ordering a pizza and didn’t see the red light.”

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Domino's Pizza app on CarPlay.
Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza announced today that its mobile app now supports Apple CarPlay, making ordering a tasty hot pizza easier than ever while you’re on the go. Skip the drive-thru line or have food on the way before you get home after a hard day’s work.

It’s important to keep your hands on the wheel and you’re eyes on the road. As a result, the new Domino’s app through CarPlay only supports a few functions. Drivers won’t be able to choose all their favorite toppings and customize a pizza from a vehicle. Instead, you’ll have a few quick options.

Want to Test an EV? Get a Job at Domino's
RELATEDWant to Test an EV? Get a Job at Domino's

Domino’s is known for “We’ll deliver in 30 minutes, or it’s free!” but now you don’t even have to wait that long. Fire up the Domino’s Pizza app from CarPlay and make an order. Then, skip the drive-thru line and enjoy that greasy pizza.

The CarPlay variant only supports “Tap to Order” or “Call to Order,” meaning you’ll already need to have a typical order saved to your account. If you do, launch the app, and it only takes a few taps to instantly get it cooking. Additionally, drivers can use the hands-free “Call to Order” option and speak to a store representative.

Here’s what VP Christopher Thomas-Moore said: “Domino’s has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we’re constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That’s why we launched Domino’s app on CarPlay.”

This is the latest of many moves by Domino’s Pizza to use technology to its advantage. Earlier this year, it started delivering pizza with electric vehicles, and a few years back, it began testing delivery via autonomous vehicles in select regions.

Finally, customers can even track their order status via Domino’s Tracker from CarPlay, making it easier than ever to order ahead and walk inside right when it’s ready. Give it a try, but remember, pay attention to the road.

Source: Domino’s 

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »