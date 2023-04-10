Buying Guides
News

Tesla’s Next Update Is Packed With User-Requested Features

Scroll wheel customization and more.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Door handle, steering wheel, infotainment display, wireless chargers, and storage inside the Tesla Model 3
Justin Duino / Review Geek

A huge benefit of owning a Tesla is how often the vehicle and its companion app get software updates, even if they don’t always have the changes people want. Now, it looks like Tesla is testing a massive new software release (v2023.12) with text size controls, phone call controls, and more.

According to the Twitter account Teslascope and Reddit, the next update for Tesla owners could deliver a slew of helpful user controls and interface options. The unreleased update is currently rolling out to employee vehicles, meaning it’s still under testing before going out to everyone.

A complaint we’ve seen for years is the option to adjust the font and text size. And while certain aspects of vehicles respect the font size of your iPhone or Android, this extends to the Tesla software itself.

It looks like Tesla is busy testing font and text size adjustments, phone call controls using the steering wheel scroll wheel, scroll wheel customization, new points of interest in maps, controls search, gear chimes, new passenger seat controls, and the automaker is even adding Zoom meetings to more regions.

Tesla's Latest App Update Now Shows Recalls for Your Vehicle
RELATEDTesla's Latest App Update Now Shows Recalls for Your Vehicle

For those unaware, using the steering wheel scroll button to quickly answer, ignore a call, or scroll over to mute the microphone is limited to the more expensive Model S/X. Now, it looks like an array of scroll wheel customizations and phone call controls (like speeds, acceleration, opening the glove box, and saving dashcam footage) are rolling out to the Model 3 and Model Y wheel, along with numerous other changes.

Owners on Reddit love the idea of phone controls but would rather use the scroll wheel to control wiper blade speeds. Who knows, maybe that’ll be one of the customization options once the update arrives.

Either way, the upcoming Tesla Software update v2023.12 could usher in a slew of interface, controls, and map improvements for drivers. We’re hopeful this will arrive for everyone in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more details.

via Reddit

