Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Premiere Pro’s AI Lets You Edit a Video Like a Word Document

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Premiere Pro's interface showing the text-based video editor with transcript.
Adobe

In 2023, AI-powered tools have revolutionized how creatives do their work. Now, it’s the video editors’ turn. This week, Adobe announced a slew of new tools in Premiere Pro, including an AI-powered text-based editing that can make editing video as easy as copy-pasting text.

Ahead of the 2023 NAB show, the company revealed the new tool’s existence in a press release, hailing it as a “groundbreaking shift in post-production workflows.” The new tool analyzes video footage and creates a transcript script that editors can rearrange in any order they want. Premiere Pro then analyzes the newly edited text and automatically cuts the footage appropriately on the timeline.

Furthermore, the AI-generated transcripts will be searchable, allowing editors, producers, and directors to quickly find the footage and takes they want.

Creatives Should Embrace AI, Not Fear It
RELATEDCreatives Should Embrace AI, Not Fear It

The new text-based editor has the potential not only to dramatically cut down the time editors spend behind the screen, manually cutting, splitting, and arranging video clips but also to make the craft of video editing much more accessible to newcomers.

Other enhancements to Premiere Pro include Automatic Tone Mapping and Log Color detection, which enables editors to mix and match HDR footage from varying sources into one SDR project with consistent color. The program is also getting upgraded GUP acceleration and collaborative editing enhancements like sequence locking, presence indicators, and offline work tools. Premiere Pro is also getting improved format support for RED V-Raptor X, ARII Alexa 35, and Sony Venice v2 cameras and expanded Speech to Text support for Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish.

Text-Based Video Editing

Adobe Premiere Pro | Video Editing and Production Software | 12-Month Subscription with Auto-Renewal, PC/Mac

Check out Adobe's new AI-powered text editor with a subscription to Premiere Pro.

Amazon

$239.88
 

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »