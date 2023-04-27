EcoFlow Glacier Electric Cooler Review: This Thing Makes Ice!



8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price:

Starting At $999

There’s nothing worse than enjoying a weekend camping or a day at the beach only to realize your cooler isn’t cold enough. If you want a cooler that actually stays cold, doesn’t need any ice, yet can make ice cubes on command, you’ll love the EcoFlow Glacier electric cooler and portable fridge.

The EcoFlow Glacier is a battery-powered electric cooler/fridge/freezer that’s $999 and perfect for an RV, overlanding, campers, or living off-grid. And yes, you heard me right, this cooler makes ice!

Here's What We Like Dual-zone fridge or freezer

It freaking makes ice cubes

Quickly reaches target temps

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity And What We Don't At 50 lbs, it's heavy

Could use more insulation

Ice compartment lid is fragile

The battery costs extra

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Design and First Thoughts

Dimensions: 30 x 15 x 17.5 (without wheels and the handle lever added)

30 x 15 x 17.5 (without wheels and the handle lever added) Power Input: AC, DC, removable battery, or Solar up to 240W

AC, DC, removable battery, or Solar up to 240W Weight: 50 lbs

50 lbs Controls: LCD screen, button controls, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity

You’ll get the big Glacier cooler and cables for AC/DC/Solar charging inputs in the box. Then, another box houses removable wheels and a suitcase-style handle for easy transportation. Those two accessories don’t come pre-installed, and you’ll have to take off the bumpers and some metal plates, then use the included screws for the installation.

Unfortunately, those wheels stick out pretty far and aren’t tucked nicely under the machine, similar to EcoFlow’s bigger portable battery packs. As a result, I left them off to keep the size at a minimum. After carrying the Glacier around my campsite, I went home and quickly installed them.

Like similar options from Dometic, the EcoFlow Glacier is a portable refrigerator perfect for camping, beach, or tailgate parties. It has a similar plastic design, a latching lid, and two built-in LED lights to help you see at night. You can plug it into an AC outlet or 12-volt car port, or even a built-in battery to keep it running for 24-48 hours on a single charge.

Oddly enough, the base package for $999 doesn’t include the battery. You’ll have to plug it into your car 12v outlet, solar panels, an AC outlet in your vehicle, or use a portable power station EcoFlow will gladly sell you. Or buy a battery for the Glacier, raising the price to $1,299.

First impressions are pretty positive. It looks good, feels good, and has a bright LCD display to show the temps of both zones, battery level, and ice controls. You can remove the divider tray and use it as a cutting board or store it on the underside of the fridge door.

Aside from the weight, my one big concern is the ice machine lid. It’s made of plastic and has a see-through window that feels highly fragile. You can push on it with your finger and watch it flex, and it doesn’t always shut on the first try.

When I load up my truck for an adventure, everything goes in the truck bed or rear seats, and I typically stack stuff on my cooler. I’m not very confident about the durability of the ice maker door. The divider is a bit flimsy too. This fridge feels well-made and cheap at the same time.

Capacity and Cooling

Capacity: 38L or 40 Quarts (36L / 38Q with divider installed)

38L or 40 Quarts (36L / 38Q with divider installed) Zones: Dual-zone fridge and freezer combo (adjustable)

Dual-zone fridge and freezer combo (adjustable) Temperature Range: -13°F to 50°F

-13°F to 50°F Quick Freeze: Can go from 86°F to 32°F in under 15 minutes

Typical coolers come in all shapes and sizes, and for the most part, they’re all the same. Throw in some food and beverages, cover everything with ice, and head to the park, lake, or campsite. This isn’t your typical cooler; it doesn’t need any ice.

With 38L of storage, there’s more than enough room for a weekend of meals and condiments, or it can hold up to 60 cans of your favorite beverage. The two-compartment design and wire basket helps keep things organized, and adjusting the temps is a breeze.

You can set the temp for each side individually, meaning you choose which end is the freezer or use the entire space as a fridge. The choice is yours.

Adjusting the temperature is as easy as tapping the buttons on the front of the unit. It’ll blink as you change the temps from -13°F to 50°F. I went with 34°F as I only had water, brews, soda, and some supplies to make a sandwich. The “Quick Freeze” technology took the Glacier from 77°F inside to 28°F in like 10 minutes flat. It was instantly cold and ready to load up.

The included EcoFlow app makes controlling everything a breeze. It works over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and once you pair everything up, you can turn the cooler on/off remotely, adjust the temps, or turn on ECO mode to save battery.

So, how’d it do? It works surprisingly well. On my first trip out, using the optional battery that makes the Glacier cost $1,299, the battery lasted about 28 hours. It was only about 75-80° outside, so I expected a little longer. However, I ran the built-in ice maker countless times, which likely affected battery life. The next day I didn’t use the ice machine as much, and battery results were even better, but more on that below.

I did notice quite a bit of fluctuation in the temperature range. I set it to 34°, but it quickly went down to 28 and 24°, and the compressor turned off. After a few minutes, it was right at the 34° I set and stayed within range most of the night.

The EcoFlow Glacier is decently insulated, and once the battery ran out, it was still at 44 and 46°F inside after three hours. That’s enough to keep drinks cold, but you’ll want to pay attention if you have food that’ll spoil, like eggs, milk, or meat.

It’s a cooler/fridge combo, and it works exceptionally well. When I set one side to 0° to keep some hamburger meat nice and cold, the other side ended up dropping in temperature too, and it took about 10 minutes to return to my set preference. Either way, it did its job and kept everything cool.

Ice Cubes on the Go!

Ice Machine: Can make 18 ice cubes in only 12 minutes

Can make 18 ice cubes in only 12 minutes Size: Available in large or small cube size

Available in large or small cube size Tray: Removable ice tray with a pour hole

Removable ice tray with a pour hole Drain: Ice compartment drain plug on the right side

Next, let’s talk about what you all came to find out. Does the EcoFlow Glacier make ice? If so, how long does it take? Seriously, this is hands-down the best aspect of the fridge, and it made all my friends jealous at camp.

Pop open the lid to the ice maker and pour in a bottle or two of water. A sensor inside the ice machine will recognize the water, and the LCD and app will show ice logos. Tap “make ice” on the app or with the front buttons, choose large or small cubes, and it’ll be done in 12 minutes. Now I have whiskey on the rocks.

It’s that easy, and it works! You’ll have to tap the “detach ice” button once the 12-minute timer goes off and then lift out the ice tray. I also appreciate the tray instead of grabbing ice with dirty fingers, making it easier to serve ice-cold beverages from the mountaintops. Each session gets you 18 hollow ice cubes.

I ran the ice-making system five times in a row because all my friends wanted to try it. That could be why the battery only lasted 28 hours on the first trip out. But hey, I had ice for a relaxing drink, and I made another batch in the morning for some iced coffee. This isn’t camping; it’s glamping.

Plenty of water remained in the tank even after making countless batches of ice. If you don’t use up all the water, you’ll find a little door on the right side of the machine, and that’s the water drain tube. Pull it off, drain the water out, and you’re all set. That way, it’s not spilling as you drive to your next destination or move the fridge.

Sure, having a built-in ice machine is a luxury, but now that I have it with the EcoFlow Glacier, I don’t want to camp any other way.

Battery Life & Charging

Battery: 298 Wh removable battery (optional)

298 Wh removable battery (optional) Charging: 2h15min to full

2h15min to full Runtime: 24 hours (If the outside environment is 89°F)

24 hours (If the outside environment is 89°F) or 40 hours in 77°F environment temps

Battery life isn’t a concern using an AC/DC outlet. However, if you use the optional 298 Wh removable battery, various factors will contribute to how long the battery lasts. As mentioned above, the battery lasted overnight on my first trip out and ran for 28 hours.

My trusty power station ran the cooler while I recharged the Glacier battery, which took just over two hours on the charger. Then, I put the battery back inside the cooler, switched to battery power, and used it for the rest of the trip. The Glacier had no problem keeping meat nearly frozen and my water refreshingly cold.

We had cooler weather on the second day, and I only used the ice machine once. Plus, I spent much of the day hiking and didn’t open the Glaicer as often. This time, it lasted for 33 hours and still had battery remaining when I got home.

As you can see above, there’s a “Power” door on the rear of the Glacier fridge to access the removable battery. Plus, it’ll double as emergency power to charge devices like smartphones, tablets, and more, thanks to the USB-C port.

Overall, the battery life is about what I expected and on par with the runtime specs shared by EcoFlow. I worry about how it’ll handle the 110°F temperatures here in Las Vegas or a trip to the beach. Based on earlier results, the battery will hopefully last around 20 hours on a charge, even during warmer weather.

ECO Mode is an option that can save battery life. The Glacier will take longer to reach your set temperature and allow more fluctuation before the compressor turns on. I’ll likely use that during the hot Vegas summer.

Is the Glacier Worth Buying?

So, who is the EcoFlow Glacier for, and is it worth buying? At $1,299 for the package with a battery, it’s far more expensive than your typical YETI cooler. Then again, this isn’t your everyday cooler. It’s a portable fridge and freezer that makes ice.

Portable ice makers exist, but this is an all-in-one package unlike anything else on the market. While it’s not for everyone, the Glacier is an excellent option for those living the “Vanlife,” outdoor and camping enthusiasts, and anyone that wants a portable electric fridge.

The EcoFlow Glacier is an excellent alternative to Dometic or ICECO fridge options, which have a similar price point yet only run on 12V. With EcoFlow, you get all the benefits of AC/DC power, but you can also run it away from your vehicle or cabin thanks to the built-in battery option. That’s a game-changer.

Where it lacks the ruggedness of your typical cooler, it makes up for it with vast power options and ice-making abilities. It’s a fancy machine for modern outdoor enthusiasts. In closing, if you want to keep all your food, drinks, and snacks cold while also impressing your friends with an endless supply of ice for a night around the campfire or a day at the lake, you’ll love the Glacier.