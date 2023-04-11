Samsung’s Fastest SD Cards Just Got Even Faster

Transferring large files, especially 4K or 8K video, is a time-consuming task. And this is especially true when you’re dealing with an SD card. But Samsung’s latest announcement could give you some relief—its fastest SD cards and microSD cards just got even faster.

The Samsung Pro Plus lineup, which includes both SD cards and microSD cards, is now upgraded with read and write speeds up to 180 MBps and 130 MBps. This is a pretty notable increase in performance, as previous Pro Plus cards capped out at 160 MBps read speeds and 120 MBps write speeds.

These SD cards and microSD cards also feature Samsung’s “six-proof protection.” Essentially, they are resistant to water, extreme temperatures, X-rays, physical damage, and magnets (there’s also a 10-year warranty). If you travel a lot or if you use SD cards outdoors, this is the kind of durability you should look for.

Of course, Samsung’s Pro Plus lineup is intended for professionals (and the pricing reflects this fact). If you deal with a lot of massive files, including video files, you will see a benefit from Samsung’s Pro Plus SD cards. But most people will be perfectly happy with something slower.

You can order Samsung’s upgraded Pro Plus storage devices today. The Pro Plus SD cards are available in a maximum capacity of 256GB ($38), while the microSD cards go up to 512GB ($60). If you choose to buy these SD cards, be sure to double-check that you’re getting the upgraded version with 180 MBps read speeds. (At the time of writing, Samsung’s web store isn’t updated with the new Pro Plus speeds. So, you may want to wait a few days to ensure that you’re buying the right thing.)

