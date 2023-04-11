Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Soundpeats Capsule3 Pro Review: ANC True Wireless Earbuds on a Budget
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket Starts at Only $249

But regular pricing is higher than DirecTV’s.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.
YouTube TV

We have good and bad news if you want to get the NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season. Now that the NFL Ticket is available on YouTube, the company has early-bird discounts starting at only $249. However, regular pricing will be higher than DirecTV’s.

Pricing for YouTube’s Sunday Ticket package and access to every game during the 2023-24 NFL season will cost you anywhere from $249 to $489, depending on how and when you sign up.

As promised, if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber and sign up for the early presale between today and June 6th, it’s only $249 for the ticket. If you don’t have YouTube TV, you can sign up through YouTube PrimeTime Channels for $349. However, anyone signing up after June 6th will see a sharp increase in pricing, making it more expensive than it ever was through DirecTV. Here’s the breakdown:

  • NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV: $349 ($249 presale pricing)
  • Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone with YouTube TV: $389 ($289 presale)
  • Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels: $449 ($349 presale)
  • Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone via YouTube Primetime Channels: $489 ($389 presale)

It’s a bit confusing, but know that pricing is a bit lower for those currently subscribed to YouTube TV for $72.99 per month, Google’s live TV streaming platform. If you’ve cut the cord and don’t have cable or use a streaming service, you can still watch the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube for only $349 if you hurry and sign up. If you wait for the season to start, it’ll be $449.

Ouch. As a long-time YouTube TV subscriber, I was hoping for a bigger discount considering I already pay $72.99 per month. However, this makes sense and is similar to the pricing from DirecTV, which offered it for nearly $300 on top of your cable bill.

The Best Streaming Services for Sports: NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA
RELATEDThe Best Streaming Services for Sports: NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA

Remember that through YouTube TV and YouTube, the NFL Sunday Ticket is available anywhere and everywhere. “Regardless of where you purchase, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available across web, TV, mobile, and tablet devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV, with no hidden fees or satellite dish needed.”

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that YouTube is looking at ways to shake up the typical Sunday Ticket package. According to The Verge, YouTube could offer mid-season or late-season packages at discounted pricing.

Either way, YouTube allows fans to watch every game with more options than ever, stream multiple games simultaneously, and a multiview feature similar to split-screen. Users can integrate polls, comments, highlights, fantasy stats, and team shops into the watching experience. Look out for the option to sign up over the next few days.

Source: YouTube

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »