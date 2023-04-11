YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket Starts at Only $249

We have good and bad news if you want to get the NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season. Now that the NFL Ticket is available on YouTube, the company has early-bird discounts starting at only $249. However, regular pricing will be higher than DirecTV’s.
Pricing for YouTube’s Sunday Ticket package and access to every game during the 2023-24 NFL season will cost you anywhere from $249 to $489, depending on how and when you sign up.
As promised, if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber and sign up for the early presale between today and June 6th, it’s only $249 for the ticket. If you don’t have YouTube TV, you can sign up through YouTube PrimeTime Channels for $349. However, anyone signing up after June 6th will see a sharp increase in pricing, making it more expensive than it ever was through DirecTV. Here’s the breakdown:
- NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV: $349 ($249 presale pricing)
- Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone with YouTube TV: $389 ($289 presale)
- Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels: $449 ($349 presale)
- Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone via YouTube Primetime Channels: $489 ($389 presale)
It’s a bit confusing, but know that pricing is a bit lower for those currently subscribed to YouTube TV for $72.99 per month, Google’s live TV streaming platform. If you’ve cut the cord and don’t have cable or use a streaming service, you can still watch the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube for only $349 if you hurry and sign up. If you wait for the season to start, it’ll be $449.
Ouch. As a long-time YouTube TV subscriber, I was hoping for a bigger discount considering I already pay $72.99 per month. However, this makes sense and is similar to the pricing from DirecTV, which offered it for nearly $300 on top of your cable bill.
Remember that through YouTube TV and YouTube, the NFL Sunday Ticket is available anywhere and everywhere. “Regardless of where you purchase, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available across web, TV, mobile, and tablet devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV, with no hidden fees or satellite dish needed.”
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that YouTube is looking at ways to shake up the typical Sunday Ticket package. According to The Verge, YouTube could offer mid-season or late-season packages at discounted pricing.
Either way, YouTube allows fans to watch every game with more options than ever, stream multiple games simultaneously, and a multiview feature similar to split-screen. Users can integrate polls, comments, highlights, fantasy stats, and team shops into the watching experience. Look out for the option to sign up over the next few days.
Source: YouTube