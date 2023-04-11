YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket Starts at Only $249

We have good and bad news if you want to get the NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 season. Now that the NFL Ticket is available on YouTube, the company has early-bird discounts starting at only $249. However, regular pricing will be higher than DirecTV’s.

Pricing for YouTube’s Sunday Ticket package and access to every game during the 2023-24 NFL season will cost you anywhere from $249 to $489, depending on how and when you sign up.

As promised, if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber and sign up for the early presale between today and June 6th, it’s only $249 for the ticket. If you don’t have YouTube TV, you can sign up through YouTube PrimeTime Channels for $349. However, anyone signing up after June 6th will see a sharp increase in pricing, making it more expensive than it ever was through DirecTV. Here’s the breakdown: