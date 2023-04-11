Experience Every ‘Star Trek’ Movie in 4K HDR for the First Time

Trekkies and film lovers worldwide have a reason to be happy this month. On April 4th, Paramount released all four Star Trek: The Next Generation film in 4K HDR. The movie’s release completes the beloved franchise’s digital transformation into the Ultra High Definition resolution.

The journey into 4K HDR began in 2021 when the studio released the first four classic Trek films (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek: IV the Voyage Home) in UHD—followed on a year later by the final two films starring the original cast (Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country).

The reboot film series, known as The Kelvin Timeline (Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond), has been available in 4K resolution on Blu-ray and streaming since 2016. So, these final four films starring the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation (Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis) means that you can now watch every Trek film in stunning 4K resolution.

You can buy each film in 4K individually or in box sets. The 4K collections come in variations, including films I-IV, I-VI, The Kelvin Trilogy, and The Next Generation films. Unfortunately, there isn’t a box set that includes every Trek film yet.