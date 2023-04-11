Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Soundpeats Capsule3 Pro Review: ANC True Wireless Earbuds on a Budget
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Experience Every ‘Star Trek’ Movie in 4K HDR for the First Time

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Star Trek: The Next Generation films in 4K box set.
Paramount Pictures

Trekkies and film lovers worldwide have a reason to be happy this month. On April 4th, Paramount released all four Star Trek: The Next Generation film in 4K HDR. The movie’s release completes the beloved franchise’s digital transformation into the Ultra High Definition resolution.

The journey into 4K HDR began in 2021 when the studio released the first four classic Trek films (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek: IV the Voyage Home) in UHD—followed on a year later by the final two films starring the original cast (Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country).

Why 'The Undiscovered Country' is the Best 'Star Trek' Film
RELATEDWhy 'The Undiscovered Country' is the Best 'Star Trek' Film

The reboot film series, known as The Kelvin Timeline (Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond), has been available in 4K resolution on Blu-ray and streaming since 2016. So, these final four films starring the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation (Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis) means that you can now watch every Trek film in stunning 4K resolution.

You can buy each film in 4K individually or in box sets. The 4K collections come in variations, including films I-IV, I-VI, The Kelvin Trilogy, and The Next Generation films. Unfortunately, there isn’t a box set that includes every Trek film yet.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection (Includes: Star Trek IX: Insurrection, Star Trek VII: Generations, Star Trek VIII: First Contact, Star Trek X: Nemesis)

Boldly go into 4K with the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Amazon

$67.99
$90.99 Save 25%

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »