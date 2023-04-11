Windows Is Changing How It Takes Screenshots, for Better or Worse

Taking a screenshot in Windows is a simple (but somewhat outdated) process. So, in what might be a controversial change, Microsoft is testing new screenshot behavior in Windows 11—pressing the Print Screen (PrtScn) key will open the Snipping Tool, rather than copying a screenshot to your clipboard.

This change was spotted by Windows Latest in the Windows 11 22624.1546 Beta build (it’s also in the 22621.1546 Preview build). For what it’s worth, users can revert back to the traditional Print Screen functionality from the Accessibility settings.

Honestly, the traditional Print Screen process in Windows isn’t very user-friendly. If you press the Print Screen key, you need to find somewhere to paste your screenshot. Yes—you can hold the Windows key when pressing Print Screen to automatically save a screenshot to the Photos folder, but novice users rarely learn about this functionality.

Microsoft’s Snipping Tool is fairly intuitive, and importantly, it allows you to crop or edit a screenshot without any additional apps. So, using the Print Screen key to trigger Snipping Tool just makes sense. Some people will complain, but most people won’t.

Snipping tool can also record your screen—a task that’s grown more common thanks to remote work. That said, this app has also been subject to some security vulnerabilities.

To be crystal clear, Microsoft is testing this new screenshot behavior in Windows 11’s Beta and Preview builds. The company could abandon this idea at any time. And even if the new screenshot behavior becomes the default for Windows 11, it may not reach Windows 10. (By the way, you can set up keyboard shortcuts for Snipping Tool in Windows 10 and 11.)

The Best Laptops of 2023 Best Laptop Overall Dell XPS 13 Best Budget Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515-45-R74Z Slim Laptop Best Gaming Laptop Lenovo Legion 7i Best Laptop for Students HP Envy 13 Best 2-in-1 Laptop Lenovo - Yoga 9i 14 2.8K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop with Pen Best for Photo and Video Editing Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro) (2021) Best Laptop for Business Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Best Laptop for Kids Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop Best MacBook MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Best Chromebook Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Best Laptop for Linux Dell XPS 13 (With Ubuntu)