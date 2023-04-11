Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Polestar 4 Performance SUV Teased Ahead of Launch

The EV maker's “fastest production car to date.”

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Polestar 4 SUV Coupe teaser image.
Polestar

The Polestar 4 will be revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show next week on April 18th, the Swedish automaker has confirmed. Following in the footsteps of the impressive Polestar 3 SUV announced last year, this model is an “SUV Coupé” and Polestar’s fastest production vehicle to date.

Polestar is a premium electric vehicle maker co-owned by Volvo, and it’s slowly but surely building an impressive lineup of options. You’ve likely seen the stylish Polestar 2 sedan on the streets, heard the news of the Precept Concept being the Polestar 5, and the stunning Polestar 6 isn’t coming until 2026.

While those model numbers are a bit out of order, we’ll finally learn more details about the all-new Polestar 4 performance SUV on April 18th. According to a press release from the company, we can expect this next model to combine the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV. However, it will differ from the Polestar 3, which has a more traditional SUV design.

Polestar 4 teaser image next to its other vehicles.
Polestar

Previous teaser images suggest the new Polestar 4 has a more angled rear end, even though it’ll still be considered an SUV, and aggressive yet stylish design elements throughout.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know right now, but the company will have more to share next week. It’s worth noting that the Polestar 3 SUV is still unavailable, with shipping expected in October or November. With that in mind, the new Polestar 4 will likely hit the streets in late 2024 or early 2025. Stay tuned for more details.

Source: Polestar

