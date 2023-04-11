Polestar 4 Performance SUV Teased Ahead of Launch

The Polestar 4 will be revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show next week on April 18th, the Swedish automaker has confirmed. Following in the footsteps of the impressive Polestar 3 SUV announced last year, this model is an “SUV Coupé” and Polestar’s fastest production vehicle to date.

Polestar is a premium electric vehicle maker co-owned by Volvo, and it’s slowly but surely building an impressive lineup of options. You’ve likely seen the stylish Polestar 2 sedan on the streets, heard the news of the Precept Concept being the Polestar 5, and the stunning Polestar 6 isn’t coming until 2026.

While those model numbers are a bit out of order, we’ll finally learn more details about the all-new Polestar 4 performance SUV on April 18th. According to a press release from the company, we can expect this next model to combine the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV. However, it will differ from the Polestar 3, which has a more traditional SUV design.

Previous teaser images suggest the new Polestar 4 has a more angled rear end, even though it’ll still be considered an SUV, and aggressive yet stylish design elements throughout.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know right now, but the company will have more to share next week. It’s worth noting that the Polestar 3 SUV is still unavailable, with shipping expected in October or November. With that in mind, the new Polestar 4 will likely hit the streets in late 2024 or early 2025. Stay tuned for more details.