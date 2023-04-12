Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
Soundpeats Capsule3 Pro Review: ANC True Wireless Earbuds on a Budget
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 Hits a Good Price, but Also a Bad Price

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
An illustration of the NVIDIA RTX 4070.
NVIDIA

Launching today, the GeForce RTX 4070 is supposed to fill the mid-range gap in NVIDIA’s 40-series GPU lineup. But at $600, the RTX 4070 is a bit of an odd duck—sure, it’s the most reasonably priced 40-series GPU, but its specs are comparable to the old RTX 3080.

Let’s start with the good stuff; NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 is the most affordable GPU on the Ada Lovelace architecture, and it supports both DLSS 3 (which artificially improves the frame rate of games) and AV1 encoding (a great feature for livestreaming). It’s also a lot more power efficient than NVIDIA’s 30-series GPUs, and unlike the elephantine RTX 4080, it can actually fit in a normal computer case.

Outside of these improvements, the RTX 4070 doesn’t seem like a next-gen GPU (at least, not on paper). Like the RTX 3070, the new RTX 4070 uses 5,888 CUDA cores. It also has a downgraded 192-bit memory interface, though it sports an upgraded 12GB of VRAM, plus improved clock speeds (1,313 MHz memory, 2,475 MHz boost).

This is significantly less performance than you’ll get with an RTX 4070 Ti, which costs $800. And, more notably, it isn’t a huge upgrade from previous-gen specs. The aftermarket for 30-series cards is bananas right now, and although the RTX 4070 should be about 20% faster than the RTX 3080 (that’s according to NVIDIA, not me), you can easily buy an RTX 3080 for less than $500. (And we aren’t even adding AMD’s excellent GPUs to the equation.)

So, what’s the selling point here? We believe that there are some very good reasons to buy this graphics card, depending on your priorities. First, we need to highlight DLSS 3—this feature uses AI to insert extra frames in some popular (and unpopular) games, so you can jump from 60 FPS to 120 FPS without bogging down all of your system’s resources. (Some gamers say that DLSS 3 is distracting and imperfect, while others are perfectly happy with it.)

Should You Overclock Your Gaming Laptop?
RELATEDShould You Overclock Your Gaming Laptop?

There’s also the 12GB of VRAM. Some of the latest AAA PC games are outrageously resource intensive and eat away at memory (probably due to poor optimization). If you’re laser-focused on playing new games, the RTX 4070 might be a safe investment simply for its VRAM.

And, of course, I need to mention the warranty. Shopping on the aftermarket can save you a ton of money, but if something goes wrong, you’ll wish you had a warranty from the manufacturer. Buying a new GPU can give you peace of mind.

Several brands, including NVIDIA, PNY, and Colorful, will begin selling RTX 4070 GPUs this month. I suggest waiting for reviews and benchmarks to hit the scene before you buy any graphics card. Note that the RTX 4070 is intended for 1440p gaming and isn’t a realistic option for 4K.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 offers 1440p gaming with high frame rates, ray tracing, and DLSS 3. Its performance is comparable to the RTX 3080, though its 12GB of VRAM and improved AI capabilities make it an unique option.

Best Buy

Source: NVIDIA

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »