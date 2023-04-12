All Rivian R1S Vehicles Recalled Over a Rookie Mistake

Rivian is recalling its R1S electric SUV for the second time this month. The recall involves all 5,030 models manufacturered and delivered to customers due to backup lamps (reverse lights) that do not pass federal requirements.

According to a recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Rivian R1S backup lights don’t meet the visibility requirements. They aren’t visible from enough angles to be road-worthy. It’s a bit of a rookie mistake, but then again, Rivian is a new company working on only its second vehicle to date.

The recall confirms that any R1S vehicles made between November 2021, and March 21, 2023, basically every unit shipped, are due for a free lamp upgrade and replacement from Rivian. The company has designed a new rear light system that complies with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for visibility.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the worst recall and certainly a smaller problem than the airbag recall from earlier this year. Owners must take the vehicle to a service center for replacement parts.

As usual, Rivian confirmed that while the problem could increase the risk of an accident while in reverse, it’s unaware of any accidents thus far. Plus, the R1S has a pedestrian warning system that makes a noise in reverse, just as all EVs have.

Rivian will be reaching out to all R1S customers in the coming weeks, and again, you’ll have to take the vehicle to a repair center where the rear lights will be replaced with compliant ones.