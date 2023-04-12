Buying Guides
by Review Geek

This New LEGO Space Age Set Is Wonderfully Affordable

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
LEGO Space Age set graphic image.
LEGO

The LEGO Group just unveiled a fun new Tales of the Space Age set where you’ll turn a pile of bricks into a mosaic of space. And while this is a pretty minimalistic set that’s super simple to assemble, it’s also visually appealing and affordable.

You’ll show your passion for space by building four towers, each representing a different space age. And yes, the $49.99 set includes all four designs, which look similar to a 3D postcard of sorts.

Person building the LEGO Space Age set
LEGO

Honestly, it’s the simplicity that makes these stand out. You’ll be dealing with 688 LEGO bricks, slowly turning each one into a visual representation of the cosmic unknown with meteor showers, the moon, rocket exploration, and beyond.

The Best LEGO 'Star Wars' Sets of 2023
RELATEDThe Best LEGO 'Star Wars' Sets of 2023

LEGO explains the Tales of the Space Age set as a build that offers “the same visual style as classic posters from the 80s,” only in LEGO form. The set was designed by Jan Woźnica, a Poland-based IT professional who loves space.

They’re small in size yet stunning to look at. All four models come with a color-matched display stand, and they’ll look fantastic together on a shelf, displayed individually, and can even be hung on a wall. The new LEGO Tales of the Space Age set is available starting May 8th for $49.99 from the link below.

LEGO Tales of the Space Age 4-Piece Set

Show off your love and passion for space with LEGO's neat new simplistic set for only $50.

Shop

