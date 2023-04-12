This New LEGO Space Age Set Is Wonderfully Affordable

The LEGO Group just unveiled a fun new Tales of the Space Age set where you’ll turn a pile of bricks into a mosaic of space. And while this is a pretty minimalistic set that’s super simple to assemble, it’s also visually appealing and affordable.

You’ll show your passion for space by building four towers, each representing a different space age. And yes, the $49.99 set includes all four designs, which look similar to a 3D postcard of sorts.

Honestly, it’s the simplicity that makes these stand out. You’ll be dealing with 688 LEGO bricks, slowly turning each one into a visual representation of the cosmic unknown with meteor showers, the moon, rocket exploration, and beyond.

LEGO explains the Tales of the Space Age set as a build that offers “the same visual style as classic posters from the 80s,” only in LEGO form. The set was designed by Jan Woźnica, a Poland-based IT professional who loves space.

They’re small in size yet stunning to look at. All four models come with a color-matched display stand, and they’ll look fantastic together on a shelf, displayed individually, and can even be hung on a wall. The new LEGO Tales of the Space Age set is available starting May 8th for $49.99 from the link below.