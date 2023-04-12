The New York Times Launches a ‘Wordle’-Inspired Math Game

Now that the Wordle craze is dying down a bit, The New York Times is launching an addictive math game called Digits. Despite my hatred for math, I can already tell that Digits will take over my life for at least a few weeks—it’s a pretty solid follow-up to Wordle.

The concept here is pretty simple, and it kind of reminds me of blackjack. Basically, Digits gives you six numbers that you must add, subtract, multiply, and divide together to reach a specific goal number. If you complete a challenge perfectly, you get three stars. And if you’re a few points away from the goal number, you get just one or two stars. (So, even if you “lose,” it doesn’t feel like you’re really losing.)

Interestingly, Digits is partially based on TV game shows (as was Wordle). Zoe Bell, the executive producer of NYT Games, cites Des Chiffres et des Lettres and Countdown as the primary inspirations. Of course, Digits also takes cues from Wordle, including daily challenges and the ability to play from a browser instead of an app.

This game is still in beta, and I’ve already seen a few bug reports from early users. That said, if a bug isn’t game-breaking, it won’t be fixed during the beta period. And, as The New York Times explains, public reception to the Digits beta will decide the fate of this game.

If the public isn’t excited to play Digits, it may be retracted, modified, and re-launched. Or, it may simply be abandoned. Presumably, public reception will also be the deciding factor in whether Digits remains free or if it requires a subscription.

My hope is that Digits remains a free game. Not only is it a fun distraction from work, but it seems like the kind of thing that could get kids engaged with basic math. You can try Digits now from the browser on your phone, tablet, or computer.