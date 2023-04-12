Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
Soundpeats Capsule3 Pro Review: ANC True Wireless Earbuds on a Budget
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The New York Times Launches a ‘Wordle’-Inspired Math Game

Say hello to 'Digits.'

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Playing the 'Digits' math game on the NYT website.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Now that the Wordle craze is dying down a bit, The New York Times is launching an addictive math game called Digits. Despite my hatred for math, I can already tell that Digits will take over my life for at least a few weeks—it’s a pretty solid follow-up to Wordle.

The concept here is pretty simple, and it kind of reminds me of blackjack. Basically, Digits gives you six numbers that you must add, subtract, multiply, and divide together to reach a specific goal number. If you complete a challenge perfectly, you get three stars. And if you’re a few points away from the goal number, you get just one or two stars. (So, even if you “lose,” it doesn’t feel like you’re really losing.)

Interestingly, Digits is partially based on TV game shows (as was Wordle). Zoe Bell, the executive producer of NYT Games, cites Des Chiffres et des Lettres and Countdown as the primary inspirations. Of course, Digits also takes cues from Wordle, including daily challenges and the ability to play from a browser instead of an app.

1 of 3
Opening 'Digits' on mobile.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Reading the 'Digits' instructions on smartphone.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Playing 'Digits' on a smartphone.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

This game is still in beta, and I’ve already seen a few bug reports from early users. That said, if a bug isn’t game-breaking, it won’t be fixed during the beta period. And, as The New York Times explains, public reception to the Digits beta will decide the fate of this game.

Spotify Bought Our Favorite 'Wordle' Alternative
RELATEDSpotify Bought Our Favorite 'Wordle' Alternative

If the public isn’t excited to play Digits, it may be retracted, modified, and re-launched. Or, it may simply be abandoned. Presumably, public reception will also be the deciding factor in whether Digits remains free or if it requires a subscription.

My hope is that Digits remains a free game. Not only is it a fun distraction from work, but it seems like the kind of thing that could get kids engaged with basic math. You can try Digits now from the browser on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Source: The New York Times

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »