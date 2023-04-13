Arcade1Up’s New Infinity Game Board Is Smaller and More Affordable

We love the Infinity Game Table, a magic screen that can play over 100 digital board games. Unfortunately, the Infinity Game Table is huge and expensive. That’s why Arcade1Up is now selling a more compact and affordable Infinity Game Board.

The premise here is pretty simple; Infinity Game Board rocks an 18.5-inch touchscreen for multi-player or single-player board games. It can sit on a table, though you can also set it in your lap or pass it around.

Play Video

Infinity Game Board comes with 50 games, including classics like Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, and Operation. But you can also shop for over 50 games on the digital store—Ticket to Ride and Pandemic are two notable examples.

And, as you might expect, Infinity Game Board runs on a battery. It also features Wi-Fi connectivity for online gaming. (That said, we found that the Infinity Game Board is better for playing local games with friends or family. It’s just more fun that way.)

You can order the Infinity Game Board today for $500. It’s sold exclusively at Best Buy. Note that this is half the price of Arcade1Up’s Infinity Game Table.