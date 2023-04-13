Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Arcade1Up’s New Infinity Game Board Is Smaller and More Affordable

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A mother and child playing the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board.
Arcade1Up

We love the Infinity Game Table, a magic screen that can play over 100 digital board games. Unfortunately, the Infinity Game Table is huge and expensive. That’s why Arcade1Up is now selling a more compact and affordable Infinity Game Board.

The premise here is pretty simple; Infinity Game Board rocks an 18.5-inch touchscreen for multi-player or single-player board games. It can sit on a table, though you can also set it in your lap or pass it around.

Infinity Game Board comes with 50 games, including classics like MonopolyClueScrabble, and Operation. But you can also shop for over 50 games on the digital store—Ticket to Ride and Pandemic are two notable examples.

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table Review: (Nearly) Perfect for the Whole Family
RELATEDArcade1Up Infinity Game Table Review: (Nearly) Perfect for the Whole Family

And, as you might expect, Infinity Game Board runs on a battery. It also features Wi-Fi connectivity for online gaming. (That said, we found that the Infinity Game Board is better for playing local games with friends or family. It’s just more fun that way.)

You can order the Infinity Game Board today for $500. It’s sold exclusively at Best Buy. Note that this is half the price of Arcade1Up’s Infinity Game Table.

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board

Enjoy over 50 board games with Arcade1Up's space-saving Infinity Game Board.

Best Buy

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »