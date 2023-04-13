Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ford’s Electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet Packs 1,800 HP

A drag racer looking to set world records.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ford Mustang prototype on a track.
Ford

The new 2024 Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 unveiled by Ford is an electric dragster unlike any other. Sure, the automaker teased a similar Cobra Jet 1400 in 2020, but this new prototype packs 1,800 HP and looks to break some NHRA world records.

As most of us already know, electric vehicles are incredibly fast and have tons of torque. With this new all-electric, drag-racing muscle car, Ford thinks it can break several speed records for electric vehicles.

Developed in collaboration with MLe Racecars, Cascadia Motion, AEM-EV, and Watson Engineering, the new Suoer Cobra Jet 1800 is gunning for the older Cobra Jet 1400’s records, plus a few more. For those unaware, Ford’s last prototype broke the NHRA quarter mile record by running 8.128 seconds at 171.97 mph.

Ford Super Cobra Jet 1800 popping a wheelie on the track.
Ford

Thanks to two double-stacked electric motors, four inverters, improved suspension, a lighter battery system, and a completely redesigned transmission, Ford thinks this latest prototype is ready to grip the tarmac and reach unprecedented speed levels.

Why Buy a House When You Can Buy This Vintage Mustang EV?
RELATEDWhy Buy a House When You Can Buy This Vintage Mustang EV?

According to a Ford press release, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 is set up for success as “changes have made significant improvements to the car, including removing hundreds of pounds in weight and increasing horsepower to 1800.”

While that all sounds pretty exciting, the bold ambitions of the project are even more exciting. Later this season, at several NHRA tracks, Ford plans to use it and achieve the fastest electric vehicle 0-60 mph time.

That’s not all, either. Ford believes it’ll also break world records for the fastest two-wheel drive EV in the 0-60 category and top its original quarter-mile record of 8.128 seconds for a full-bodied electric vehicle. Get ready to watch Ford “grip it and rip it,” pop wheelies, and set records on the track.

Source: Ford, via Motor1

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »