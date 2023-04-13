Ford’s Electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet Packs 1,800 HP

The new 2024 Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 unveiled by Ford is an electric dragster unlike any other. Sure, the automaker teased a similar Cobra Jet 1400 in 2020, but this new prototype packs 1,800 HP and looks to break some NHRA world records.

As most of us already know, electric vehicles are incredibly fast and have tons of torque. With this new all-electric, drag-racing muscle car, Ford thinks it can break several speed records for electric vehicles.

Developed in collaboration with MLe Racecars, Cascadia Motion, AEM-EV, and Watson Engineering, the new Suoer Cobra Jet 1800 is gunning for the older Cobra Jet 1400’s records, plus a few more. For those unaware, Ford’s last prototype broke the NHRA quarter mile record by running 8.128 seconds at 171.97 mph.

Thanks to two double-stacked electric motors, four inverters, improved suspension, a lighter battery system, and a completely redesigned transmission, Ford thinks this latest prototype is ready to grip the tarmac and reach unprecedented speed levels.

According to a Ford press release, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 is set up for success as “changes have made significant improvements to the car, including removing hundreds of pounds in weight and increasing horsepower to 1800.”

While that all sounds pretty exciting, the bold ambitions of the project are even more exciting. Later this season, at several NHRA tracks, Ford plans to use it and achieve the fastest electric vehicle 0-60 mph time.

That’s not all, either. Ford believes it’ll also break world records for the fastest two-wheel drive EV in the 0-60 category and top its original quarter-mile record of 8.128 seconds for a full-bodied electric vehicle. Get ready to watch Ford “grip it and rip it,” pop wheelies, and set records on the track.