Windows 11 Will Know When You’re Near Your Computer

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom's Guide, and business.com.

| 1 min read
Computer running Windows
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Windows 11 is getting a new privacy feature, “Presence Sensing,” according to a report by Bleeping Computer. The new technology will be able to notice if someone is using the computer and automatically lock the device when the user is away.

Presence Sensing is currently available in Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22624.1610 and allows users to determine which apps and services can access their presence data. According to Microsoft’s API documentation, Presence Sensing “represents a sensor that detects whether a user is present, absent, or not interacting with the device,” Bleeping Computer reports.

The Presence Sensing settings window lists recent activity to help users monitor which apps have accessed the tool in the past seven days. Users also have the option to disable Presence Sensing entirely. The API allows app developers to integrate Presence Sensing capabilities into their applications and provides technical information on using the feature.

Microsoft emphasizes that it is not collecting any images or metadata on users, and all processing is performed on local device hardware to ensure privacy. The company also notes that Presence Sensing can significantly impact security, responsiveness, and performance.

The new privacy tool can be found by accessing Settings > Privacy & Security > Presence Sensing on supported devices. However, the latest Windows 11 update containing Presence Sensing is meant for testers and may not be suitable or available for general users.

Source: Bleeping Computer

