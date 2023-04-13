Join Verizon Home Internet and Get a Free Xbox Series S

New customers who sign up for Verizon home internet (Fios 1 Gig or 5G Home Plus) get a free Xbox Series S game console. This is a very impressive promotion, and notably, Verizon is willing to cover your previous ISP’s termination fees when you switch.

The Verizon Fios 1 Gig plan starts at $65 a month if you sign up before May 1st (it’s usually $90 a month). I’d say that this is a pretty fantastic price. In fact, it’s a lot cheaper than my cable internet plan.

Anyway, if Verizon Fios isn’t available in your area (or you don’t want to spend too much money), you can still get an Xbox Series S. You just need to sign up for Verizon’s 5G Home Plus, which starts at $70 but can get as low as $35 a month if you have a mobile plan with Verizon.

I should clarify that the Xbox Series S is a digital-only console—it doesn’t have a disc drive, and it caps out at a 1440p resolution when gaming. But it can play the same games as the Xbox Series X, and when paired with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you won’t even miss the disc drive.

Obviously, if you don’t need fast internet, there’s no reason to redeem this offer—you’d be better off saving some cash until you can buy an Xbox yourself. But it’s a pretty solid deal for people who need (or already have) a fast internet connection, especially if you’re coming from a similarly-priced plan.

Again, the free Xbox Series S promotion only applies to customers who join or upgrade to Verizon Fios 1 Gig (not the 500 or 300 Mb plans) or Verizon 5G Home Plus (not the basic 5G Home plan). Verizon won’t send you the Xbox until 65 days after activation.