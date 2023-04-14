Finally, Here’s the Cybertruck’s Massive Wiper Blade in Action

With Tesla Cybertruck production underway this year, more sightings are appearing around California and Texas. In February, we got a glimpse at the redesigned side mirrors, and now, a new video shows the comically large windshield wiper in use for the first time.

For those unaware, the Tesla Cybertruck has a rather large windshield to go along with its unique and “futuristic” design. However, one aspect that everyone online seems to hate is the massive single-blade wiper. It’s large, unsightly, and will probably be expensive to replace.

And while we’ve seen several photos (and jokes) about the wiper, this is the first time we’re seeing it in action. A YouTuber named Brad Sloan posted an extensive Gigafactory video highlighting the Cybertruck wind tunnel and track testing. Then, it also shows off the wiper blade at about the 13:00 minute mark.

Play Video

At this point, we know almost everything about the Cybertruck, but until it officially hits the streets and goes on sale, anything can happen. There’s a possibility the wiper blade gets replaced with a futuristic laser system as Musk hinted at a few years back, but this late in the game, that’s doubtful.

The beautiful 4K video above gives us several unique views of the Cybertruck. It appears Tesla is doing some wind tunnel or aerodynamics testing to get the best range possible on the upcoming electric truck.

During the same testing period, a user on Twitter grabbed a photo of the front trunk “frunk” open, too, but it’s pretty blurry. Either way, we’re starting to see more and more pictures or videos emerge of the highly anticipated vehicle.

I hope production will kick off this summer, with early deliveries starting later this year or early 2024. As usual with Tesla, we’ll have to wait and see.