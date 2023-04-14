Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Western Digital’s Hacker Woes Went From Much Better to Much Worse

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Western Digital headquarters in Irvine, California
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com

Earlier this month, Western Digital revealed it was the victim of a “network security incident” and shut down its cloud-based services as a precautionary measure. The company was tight-lipped about the scope of the attack. Now the hackers behind the incident have demanded at least $10 million.

However, the information regarding the alleged ransom doesn’t come from Western Digital. One of the hackers behind the plot reached out to the tech news outlet TechCrunch to make their demands known. The hacker claims that they obtained around 10 terabytes of data from WD, including “reams of customer information,” and are pushing the company to pay a “minimum of 8 figures” to keep them from publishing the stolen data.

In an effort to verify the hackers’ claims, TechCrunch received a digital file with WD’s code-signing certificate as a demonstration that the hackers could now impersonate the company. Two security researchers examined the file and agreed it was a genuine certificate. The hackers also provided TechCrunch with the personal contact information of WD executives. Additionally, they shared screenshots of WD’s Box account, internal emails, a group call involving Western Digital’s chief information security officer, and other information confirming that hackers had deep access to the company’s systems.

According to the hackers, the purpose of the attack is to make money. But WD isn’t cooperating, TechCrunch reports. Company executives have not responded to personal emails and repeated phone calls. The hackers told TechCrunch that if Western Digital continues to stonewall, they will start publishing the stolen information on ransomware gang Alphv’s website.

For its part, Western Digital remains publicly silent on the attack. Outside of its initial disclosure of the “network security incident,” the company hasn’t communicated any information about the nature of the attack, what was stolen, or its plans to handle the crisis.

The 6 Best External Hard Drives of 2023
RELATEDThe 6 Best External Hard Drives of 2023

The only communication customers have received was an email announcing that the company’s cloud-based My Cloud Home was back online. And while the company thanked customers for their patience during the outage, it did not address the data hostage situation nor reveal further information about the hack.

And it’s worth noting that the restoration of My Cloud Home and the email announcement to customers occurred after TechCrunch published its story about its communication with the hackers. Additionally, TechCrunch reported that WD spokesperson Charlie Smalling declined to comment or answer questions about the hacker’s claims nor confirm details regarding what was stolen in the incident.

Review Geek has reached out to Western Digital for comment on these developments.

Source: TechCrunch

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »