We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Someone Buy Us This LEGO Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar

This thing looks fast.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Peugeot supercar build.
LEGO

The LEGO Technic garage is constantly thinking up beautiful new builds, like the BMW Motorbike or Ford GT, and car fans will love the latest release. LEGO just announced the PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar set, its fastest-looking car yet.

LEGO recreated much of what made the Peugeot 9X8 hybrid Hypercar so unique. Using 1,775 brick pieces, you’ll assemble a working engine with moving pistons, realistic suspension, rotating wheels, scissor doors, and much more. This thing looks wild.

Considering this is the 24-hour Le Mans race, as you assemble your 1:10 scale model race car, you’ll find a slew of glow-in-the-dark pieces that bring it to life and help light up the night. That way, the race track in your living room or on a shelf looks the part.

LEGO Peugeot 9X8 hypercar
LEGO

For those unaware, the Peugeot 9X8 vehicle is a stunning 4-wheel drive hybrid hypercar. Along with four electric motors, it also packs a 2.6 Bi-turbo V6 delivering 680 HP to the wheels, and that’s before you factor in the HP and torque from the electric bits.

The Hypercar officially debuted last year at the Monza in the fourth round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship. And while we’re not sure how much this one-of-a-kind vehicle costs, it’ll be too expensive for almost everyone.

As a result, you can get your very own in LEGO form and enjoy all it has to offer. As you can see from the image above, this is an intricate build with all sorts of curves, angles, and unique one-off pieces that help complete one truly stunning car.

According to LEGO, the Peugeot 9X8 measures 19.5x9x5 inches, meaning it’ll fit perfectly on most shelves. I don’t know about you, but I want one. Get your own starting May 1st, 2023, for $199 from LEGO. Snag one from our link below.

LEGO Technics Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar

Help LEGO celebrate 100 years of Le Mans racing with the Peugeot 9X8 hypercar---a build unlike any other.

Shop

