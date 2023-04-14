This New AI Tool Can Animate Your Children’s Drawings

Artificial intelligence (AI) is appearing everywhere, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. This week, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced a new first-of-its-kind open-source AI project that brings drawings and doodles to life by transforming them into animations.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen a huge uptick in AI content. We have ChatGPT, the Lensa AI app, and AI is taking over Google and Microsoft’s search tools. Now, Meta wants to jump into the game and has several new things in the works.

Meta’s Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team has worked on this fun tool since 2021. Users could upload drawings or choose from an assortment of demonstration characters, then AI brings them to life. Those that do upload their illustrations can consent to let Meta use them for training the models.

The video shows that children (or parents) can upload drawings and let AI convert them into a fun animated clip. For now, there are only a few options, and you’ll get to choose from four preset animations, including dancing, funny, jumping, or walking.

Still, being able to turn your child’s picture into a video is pretty neat and something many parents would love to try. Meta said that within the first few months of opening the project, it received over 1.6 million image submissions. Now, the AI model has a massive database to pull from.

What makes this AI project even more exciting is its open-source nature. Other developers will be able to use it, not to mention build on it with sounds, text overlays, and other additions, to create rich and exciting experiences for users, children, and more.