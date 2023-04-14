Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This New AI Tool Can Animate Your Children’s Drawings

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Meta's new AI tool that animates drawings.
Meta

Artificial intelligence (AI) is appearing everywhere, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. This week, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced a new first-of-its-kind open-source AI project that brings drawings and doodles to life by transforming them into animations.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen a huge uptick in AI content. We have ChatGPT, the Lensa AI app, and AI is taking over Google and Microsoft’s search tools. Now, Meta wants to jump into the game and has several new things in the works.

Meta’s Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team has worked on this fun tool since 2021. Users could upload drawings or choose from an assortment of demonstration characters, then AI brings them to life. Those that do upload their illustrations can consent to let Meta use them for training the models.

The video shows that children (or parents) can upload drawings and let AI convert them into a fun animated clip. For now, there are only a few options, and you’ll get to choose from four preset animations, including dancing, funny, jumping, or walking.

Still, being able to turn your child’s picture into a video is pretty neat and something many parents would love to try. Meta said that within the first few months of opening the project, it received over 1.6 million image submissions. Now, the AI model has a massive database to pull from.

What makes this AI project even more exciting is its open-source nature. Other developers will be able to use it, not to mention build on it with sounds, text overlays, and other additions, to create rich and exciting experiences for users, children, and more.

via Engadget

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »