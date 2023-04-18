Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Windows Can Automatically Add Subtitles to Games

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

| 1 min read
Steam Library
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Gamers who play with subtitles on their PC games know how helpful they can be. However, some games aren’t close-captioned, and sometimes the text is too small to read on some screens. The good news is now Windows 11 will automatically add subtitles to games with its new Live Captions feature.

Live Captions have been available generally in Windows 11 since the release of version 22H2 in September 2022. The feature automatically generates text for video content playing on your computer. Mostly, people have used the feature for video playing in a web browser, but a Redttior recently pointed out that it also works for PC games.

In a run-through of Assassin’s Creed (a game notorious for having no closed captions), the Redditor noted that Live Captions worked wonderfully so long as the spoken dialogue could be clearly heard and that the game was not in full-screen mode. They also reported a slight delay in transcribing the game’s audio but stated that this should be expected since Windows is generating captions on-the-fly. An update to the post also notes that Live Captions work for emulated games and Spotify.

Live Captions for PC games is an excellent addition to Windows 11 because it allows those with hearing issues to experience their games more fully. Plus, many people prefer to have closed captions turned on all the time so they don’t miss out on some spoken dialogue for various reasons, such as being too soft, being spoken in a heavy accent, or just preferring to play with the sound low or off.

Source: TechRadar

