The Aging Fairphone 3 Gets the Latest Android Update

The cult-favorite Fairphone 3 is about to get another major software update. While most big brands only support phones for 3-5 years, Fairphone takes software support to a new level with its devices, and now the aging Fairphone 3 and 3+ are about to get Android 13.

In March, we covered the Fairphone 2’s final update, which arrived seven years after the phone launched. We’re expecting a similar experience on the Fairphone 3, which came out in 2019 and is still getting major OS updates and staying up-to-date.

For comparison, smartphones released in 2019 from other big brands like Samsung’s Galaxy S10 or even Google’s own Pixel 4 have already received their final updates. This puts Fairphone in a league of its own.

Fairphone started rolling out the highly anticipated Android 13 beta for its 3rd generation phone this week and expects the official release to hit all devices by the end of June 2023. More importantly, the company confirmed that this certainly isn’t the last update and plans to extend support until at least 2026.

The company is known for offering highly repairable and sustainable smartphones outside the United States and offers excellent software support while still managing to release pretty great devices.

Considering the brand’s past, we all assumed the Fairphone 3 would get Android 13 eventually, and now it’s finally here. Users started getting emails about the beta this week, and we’ll watch for more details as the official launch nears this summer.