Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Mario Bros Have a Working Phone Number

Call to hear a special message from Luigi!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Mario Bros plumbing van with a phone number and website address.
Nintendo, Illumination, NBCUniversal

It’s easy to forget now, but kids’ movies used to be accompanied by some very weird promotional campaigns. You may remember calling cartoon characters on the phone or fooling around with the Space Jam website. Well, the Super Mario Bros. Movie brings these old tricks to the modern day.

Don’t worry; we’ll hold off on the spoilers. A van in the Super Mario Bros. Movie features the phone number and website for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing. If you call the phone number (929-55-MARIO), you can hear a prerecorded message from Luigi. You can also text this number to join a mailing list, although you must pretend that you’re suffering from a “plumbing emergency.” (I’d also like to point out that 929 is a New York area code.)

Play With Baby Yoda in Google's 'Mandalorian' Easter Egg
RELATEDPlay With Baby Yoda in Google's 'Mandalorian' Easter Egg

If that’s not enough fun, the smbplumbing.com website is its own mess of jokes, references, and world-building. It does a great job mimicking a real business website, with CAPTCHA, testimonials, broken images (which may be an accident), and a few job openings.

I strongly suggest visiting the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website and calling 929-55-MARIO, especially if you have kids. It’s a fun way to spend 10 or 15 minutes, and it won’t spoil the movie.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »