Data Hoarders Need Seagate’s Affordable 22TB NAS Drive

This week, Seagate announced the company’s highest capacity 22TB hard drive, a solid option for the enterprise market or those looking to build their own NAS. The new Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB has high-end specs and plenty to offer. And with an initial $399 price tag, it’s far more affordable than expected.

According to Seagate’s press release, the IronWolf Pro 22TB uses helium to protect the ten platters and 20 read-write heads, uses CMR (conventional magnetic recording) instead of SMR, and comes in with 7200 RPM speeds and 256MB cache. It has a 550TB/year and 2.5m hour workload rating.

Interestingly enough, while the Seagate announcement and website mention a higher $599 MSRP, the impressive drive hit retailers like Newegg and Amazon for under $399, making it less than $18 per TB, which is far more affordable than the Western Digital competition.

The announcement mentions, “The IronWolf Pro 22TB offers an SDR of up to 285MB/s so users can seamlessly share files, back up, and tackle heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments. With built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors to provide RV mitigation, the HDD consistently delivers high performance and reliability in multi-bay systems.”

As expected, the new IronWolf Pro 22TB is optimized for NAS devices and packs a 5-year warranty. It has IronWolf’s Health Management system, not to mention a free 3-year data recovery service in case something awful happens. If you’ve wanted to up your storage limits and hoard data, grab yours from the links below.