We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Data Hoarders Need Seagate’s Affordable 22TB NAS Drive

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Seagate's new 22TB Ironwolf HD.
Seagate

This week, Seagate announced the company’s highest capacity 22TB hard drive, a solid option for the enterprise market or those looking to build their own NAS. The new Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB has high-end specs and plenty to offer. And with an initial $399 price tag, it’s far more affordable than expected.

According to Seagate’s press release, the IronWolf Pro 22TB uses helium to protect the ten platters and 20 read-write heads, uses CMR (conventional magnetic recording) instead of SMR, and comes in with 7200 RPM speeds and 256MB cache. It has a 550TB/year and 2.5m hour workload rating.

Interestingly enough, while the Seagate announcement and website mention a higher $599 MSRP, the impressive drive hit retailers like Newegg and Amazon for under $399, making it less than $18 per TB, which is far more affordable than the Western Digital competition.

The announcement mentions, “The IronWolf Pro 22TB offers an SDR of up to 285MB/s so users can seamlessly share files, back up, and tackle heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments. With built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors to provide RV mitigation, the HDD consistently delivers high performance and reliability in multi-bay systems.”

As expected, the new IronWolf Pro 22TB is optimized for NAS devices and packs a 5-year warranty. It has IronWolf’s Health Management system, not to mention a free 3-year data recovery service in case something awful happens. If you’ve wanted to up your storage limits and hoard data, grab yours from the links below.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB Enterprise NAS Internal HDD Hard Drive

