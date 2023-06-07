Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
The Best Angle Grinder Tools of 2023

Black+Decker
🕚 Updated June 2023
| 6 min read

An angle grinder is a versatile tool that serves multiple purposes. Also known as grinding machine, side grinder, or disc grinder, an angle grinder tool can be used to remove paint/rust, cut ceramic tiles, remove mortar, clean metal, sharpen tools, and carve wood, among others.

Scroll Table to Left
  Best Overall Best Budget Best Compact Best Medium-Duty Best Heavy-Duty
 
  DEWALT
DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool 		BLACK + DECKER
BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool 		Metabo
Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder 		PORTER-CABLE
PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool 		DEWALT
DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool
 
Amazon

$86.30
$149.00 Save 42%
Amazon

$35.12
 
Amazon

 
 
Amazon

$39.97
 
Amazon

$361.98
$435.54 Save 17%

Our SummaryThe DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool offers the best value for money. It is compact, robust, and powerful enough to deliver.The BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool is a budget-friendly option for the cost-conscious DIYer or user.If you want something more compact for easy, efficient, and tension-free handling, then get the Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder.If you have some serious job to do, the robust medium-weight PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool can come to the rescue.The DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool is equipped to handle all kinds of tough jobs at home, the job site, and elsewhere.
Pros✓ Overall best angle grinder tool, cordless
✓ 2-position side handle with lock-off button
✓ Top speeds of up to 6,800 RPM		✓ Powerful budget-friendly corded angle grinder tool
✓ 3-position side handle with spindle lock
✓ Top speeds of up to 10,000 RPM		✓ Compact corded angle grinder with extras including five grinding wheels
✓ Forward-canted side handle, low-profile gear case, and spindle lock
✓ Top speeds of up to 12,000 RPM		✓ Powerful 7.5-Ampere corded angle grinder
✓ 3-position side handle with spindle lock in a cast metal gear housing
✓ Top speeds of up to 10,000 RPM		✓ Premium 7 to 9-inch 15-Ampere angle grinder
✓ 5-position side handle with spindle lock
✓ Top speeds of up to 6,000 RPM or more under load
Cons✗ Battery not included✗ Only supports 120 Volts AC
✗ Cheap build quality		✗ 120 Volts AC only supported✗ Not the best build quality on the market
✗ 120 Volt AC only		✗ Quite expensive
✗ Only supports 120 Volts AC out of the box
Scroll Table to Right
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For In an Angle Grinder Tool
Best Overall: DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool
Best Budget: BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool
Best Compact: Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder
Best Medium Duty: PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool
Best Heavy-Duty: DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

The Best Angle Grinder Tools of 2023

A black and decker angle grinder grinding metal
Black+Decker

Just like must-have multitools and cordless rotary tools, an angle grinder tool should also form part of your essential DIY kit collection. And if you’re looking for the best angle grinder tools on the market, we’ve got you covered in this roundup.

What to Look For In an Angle Grinder Tool

When shopping for the best angle grinders for your needs, you should consider the following factors:

  • Type: For this roundup, we’re covering two types of angle grinders we’ll consider for this article: cordless/wireless and corded/wired. Each has its pros and cons. For instance, corded angle grinders tend to be more powerful but will keep you tethered to an outlet. Cordless angle grinders, on the other hand, offer shorter runtimes but greater flexibility.
  • Size: Angle grinders are graded in inches with 4.5 inches being the most popular category for most day-to-day tasks. In this roundup, we’ve also included some of the best 7 to 9-inch heavy-duty angle grinders.
  • Grips: Angle grinders come in different shapes and sizes. The more comfortable grip you get, the better. A comfortable grip reduces forearm fatigue and increases maneuverability thereby increasing efficiency.
  • Handling: The best angle grinders feature different handling positions and ergonomic rear handles for improved grips and handling. This improves access to hard-to-reach corners and reduces muscle fatigue.
  • Power: Angle grinders come with different amperage, voltage, and wattage ratings. This gives you an idea of how powerful the machine is and the tasks it is best suited for. In this roundup, you’ll find the best angle grinders with up to 15-Amp motors (5.3 horsepower).
  • Speed: Angle grinders come with different speed settings. Measured in RPM (revolutions per minute), the best angle grinders in this roundup can reach top speeds ranging from 6,000 to 12,000 RPM.

Best Overall: DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool on white background
DEWALT

Pros

  • Overall best angle grinder tool, cordless
  • 2-position side handle with lock-off button
  • Top speeds of up to 6,800 RPM

Cons

  • Battery not included

If you want an angle grinder tool that offers the best value for money, then try the DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool. It is easily among the best angle grinders available. Measuring 7.32 x 16.75 x 4.75 inches and weighing only 0.01 ounces, this powerful battery-powered angle grinder is a heavyweight.

Cordless and brushless, the DEWALT Angle Grinder is rated at 2,000 Watts and can go from 0 to 6,800 RPM in under a second. It features an e-clutch, a kickback brake, and a Quick Change Wheel-Release feature for tool-free wheel removal. It also comes with a 2-position side handle and a 2-finger trigger switch with a lock-off button.

Best Overall

DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

The DEWALT DCG412B 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool offers the best value for money. It is compact, robust, and powerful enough to deliver.

Amazon

$86.30
$149.00 Save 42%

Best Budget: BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool on white background
BLACK + DECKER

Pros

  • Powerful budget-friendly corded angle grinder tool
  • 3-position side handle with spindle lock
  • Top speeds of up to 10,000 RPM

Cons

  • Only supports 120 Volts AC
  • Cheap build quality

Angle grinders come in different prices with some costing hundreds of dollars. But, if you’re an occasional DIYer, it may make sense to go for a more affordable option. For this, we recommend the BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool, one of the best angle grinders for under $30.

Measuring 12.5 x 5.19 x 4.63 inches, this 1-pound corded BLACK + DECKER Angle Grinder Tool is rated 6 Amperes, 120 Volts, and 800 Watts, and can reach a top speed of up to 10,000 RPM. It also features a 3-position side handle, a one-touch release switch for rapid switch off, and a spindle lock for easy accessory changes.

Best Budget

BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

The BLACK + DECKER 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool is a budget-friendly option for the cost-conscious DIYer or user.

Amazon

$35.12
 

Best Compact: Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder

Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder on white background
Metabo

Pros

  • Compact corded angle grinder with extras including five grinding wheels
  • Forward-canted side handle, low-profile gear case, and spindle lock
  • Top speeds of up to 12,000 RPM

Cons

  • 120 Volts AC only supported

When it comes to angle grinder tools, a comfortable grip is a huge factor worth considering. If you suffer from or wish to minimize forearm fatigue when working with angle grinders, the  Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder, by Metabo (formerly Hitachi) is the way to go. It measures 10.15 x 4.5 x 2 inches and weighs 4 pounds.

This 6.2-Ampere compact Metabo Angle Grinder Tool is also corded and is rated 120 Volts and 980 Watts, and can reach a top speed of 12,000 RPM. It features a low-profile gear case, a spindle lock, a left-mounted slide switch, and a removable forward-canted side handle for both left and right-handed users.

Best Compact

Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder

If you want something more compact for easy, efficient, and tension-free handling, then get the Metabo HPT 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder.

Amazon

$48.89
 

Target

$49.47
$63.99 Save 23%

Best Medium Duty: PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool on white background
PORTER-CABLE

Pros

  • Powerful 7.5-Ampere corded angle grinder
  • 3-position side handle with spindle lock in a cast metal gear housing
  • Top speeds of up to 10,000 RPM

Cons

  • Not the best build quality on the market
  • 120 Volt AC only

If your day-to-day job requires you to use an angle grinder tool for light-to-medium duty tasks, then you should check out the PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool, one of the best angle grinder tools for the job. It features a powerful 7.5-Ampere motor, measures 17.1 x 6 x 4.69 inches, and weighs 3.5 pounds.

This corded PORTER-CABLE Angle Grinder Tool (by PORTER-CABLE, a subsidiary of BLACK + DECKER) is rated 120 Volts and can reach top speeds of up to 10,000 RPM. It comes in a heat-resistant cast metal gear housing, has a soft grip handle, and a 3-position adjustable side handle, as well as a spindle lock, among others.

Best Medium-Duty

PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

If you have some serious job to do, the robust medium-weight PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool can come to the rescue.

Amazon

$39.97
 

Best Heavy-Duty: DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool on white background
DEWALT

Pros

  • Premium 7 to 9-inch 15-Ampere angle grinder
  • 5-position side handle with spindle lock
  • Top speeds of up to 6,000 RPM or more under load

Cons

  • Quite expensive
  • Only supports 120 Volts AC out of the box

Whereas the PORTER-CABLE 4.5-Inch Angle Grinder Tool is a solid buy for light to medium-duty tasks, you’ll want to get something like the DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool for heavy-duty tasks. Measuring 9.8 x 1 x 5.06 inches and weighing 16.37 pounds, it is one of the best angle grinders on the market.

Both AC and DC-powered, this 7-inch DEWALT Angle Grinder comes with a 15-Ampere motor (5.3 horsepower) and is rated 120 Volts. It can deliver top speeds of up to 6,000 RPM with overload protection and can reach higher speeds under load. It features an ergonomic rotating rear handle, a 5-position side handle, a low-profile gear case, and a keyless adjustable guard.

Best Heavy-Duty

DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool

The DEWALT D28499X 7-Inch to 9-Inch Angle Grinder Tool is equipped to handle all kinds of tough jobs at home, the job site, and elsewhere.

Amazon

$361.98
$435.54 Save 17%

Note that no matter which angle grinder you choose, you’ll need discs to operate it. Some of our best angle grinder disc recommendations include the DEWALT 4.5-Inch 5-Pack Cutting Wheel, the 20 Pcs LotFancy 4.5-Inch Flap Disc, the 20 Pcs S SATC 4.5-Inch Flap Disc, the 10 Pcs Benchmark Abrasives 4.5-Inch Flap Disc, the 40 Pcs MinCHI257 4.5-Inch Flap Discs, and the 10 Pcs KSIEBI 4.5-Inch Flap Disc Pack. Just ensure that the arbor holes match and you’re good to go.

