The Best Podcast Microphones of 2023

Justin Duino / Review Geek
🕚 Updated June 2023
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read

Starting a podcast from scratch is getting easier by the day. However, podcasting still requires a bit of equipment, namely a good microphone. Your voice is the star of your podcast, and in order for your voice to shine, you need a microphone that can capture it accurately.

  Best Overall Best Budget Best Premium Best Lavalier Mic Best Professional
 
  Logitech
Blue Yeti USB Microphone 		Logitech
BlueSnowball iCE USB Microphone 		Rode
Rode NT1 5th Gen USB/XLR Microphone 		Rode
Rode Lavalier GO Wearable Microphone 		Shure
Shure SM7B Dynamic XLR Microphone
 
Amazon

$119.99
$129.99 Save 8%
Amazon

$49.99
 
Amazon

$269.00
 
Amazon

$76.90
 
Amazon

$399.00
$499.00 Save 20%

Our SummaryThe Blue Yeti USB Microphone is tested and trusted for broadcast-quality audio for podcasting, gaming, streaming, and recording.The Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone is easily one of the best budget podcast microphones on the market.The Rode NT1 5th Gen microphone features both XLR and USB connectivity, plus a studio-grade design.The Rode Lavalier GO is a powerful, compact, portable, and wearable microphone that knows and does its job really well.If you have the means and want a truly professional podcast microphone, then go for the Shure SM7B.
Pros✓ Superb USB microphone
✓ Multi-pattern condenser design
✓ Frequency response of 20 Hertz to 20 KHz		✓ Affordable podcast microphone for beginners
✓ Cardioid condenser design with built-in shock mount
✓ 16-bit 44 KHz audio is good for the price		✓ Professional microphone with 32-bit float digital output
✓ USB and XLR connectivity, plus included shock mount and pop filter
✓ Ultra-low noise with 192 KHz resolution		✓ Powerful and durable omnidirectional lavalier mic
✓ Simple, portable, and wearable
✓ Gold-plated TRS connector with pop filter and cable management		✓ Professional dynamic XLR microphone
✓ Cardioid pickup pattern focuses on one voice
✓ Broad frequency response with superb audio
Cons✗ Maximum 16-bit 48 kHz audio✗ Bulky build and susceptible to background noise including keyboard strokes✗ It's expensive✗ No USB connectivity
✗ Can be easily misplaced		✗ Quite expensive and requires audio interface
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For In a Podcast Microphone
Best Overall: Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Best Budget: Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone
Best Premium: Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR and USB Microphone
Best LAV Mic: Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone
Best Professional: Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone

The Best Podcast Microphones of 2023

Audio-Technical AT 2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone at CES 2023
Justin Duino / Review Geek

We’ve brought together the best podcast microphones to help get your message across and ensure that you’re truly heard the way you want to be heard. From budget-friendly options to premium podcast microphones, these options will help you sound your best.

What to Look For In a Podcast Microphone

Walk into any shop or visit any online store, and you can literally find hundreds of podcast microphones screaming your name. In order not to get confused, here are the key things to look out for:

  • Purpose: What do you want your podcast to look or sound like? Will it be a one-man show, or will there be guests, each having their own mics? This can help you determine the number and variety of podcast mics to buy.
  • Mic Type: This article features both condenser and dynamic podcast microphones. While condenser mics tend to have a more crisp and detailed sound, they can pick up a lot of background noise. Dynamic mics are often a better option in noisy environments.
  • Connector Type: You’ll need to choose between a USB or XLR microphone. While XLR tends to offer a higher audio quality, it requires an audio interface, which can be costly. A USB mic can plug straight into your computer and may offer additional features, like built-in headphone monitoring, auto-leveling, and EQ.
  • Price Tag: Prices can vary widely depending on the type of podcast microphone you prefer. We have included something for everyone, from the budget-friendly Blue Snowball iCE to the premium-priced Rode N1 5th Gen XLR microphone and more.
  • Bit Depth and Resolution: Sound quality comes down to several factors, including bit depth and resolution. For the best, most future-proof audio quality, look for a 24-bit 192 kHz microphone (though 16-bit 48 kHz will sound just fine, especially when you’re starting out).
  • Polar Pattern: Polar pattern determines the directionality of your microphone. For podcasting, cardioid mics are generally preferred because they capture the speaker’s voice. Omnidirectional mics are ideal for capturing multiple voices with just one mic.

Best Overall: Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone on white background
Logitech

Pros

  • Superb USB microphone
  • Multi-pattern condensor design
  • Frequency response of 20 Hertz to 20 KHz

Cons

  • Maximum 16-bit 48 kHz audio

The Logitech Blue Yeti is among our favorite USB microphones, and for good reason. It offers several premium features, including no-latency headphone monitoring, at a relatively low price. It’s a good option for podcasting, though you can also use it for gaming or video calls.

Logitech’s  Blue Yeti is a condenser microphone, and it features multiple pickup patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional). It also has an adjustable desktop mount and contains onboard controls, including a mute button, monitoring volume, and microphone gain level.

Best Overall

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is tested and trusted for broadcast-quality audio for podcasting, gaming, streaming, and recording.

Amazon

$119.99
$129.99 Save 8%

Best Budget: Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone on white background
Logitech

Pros

  • Affordable USB microphone for beginners
  • Cardioid condenser design with built-in shock mount
  • 16-bit 44 KHz audio is good for the price

Cons

  • Bulky build and susceptible to background noise including keyboard strokes

Price is often a big factor when looking for a podcast microphone, especially for beginners. We get it, and that is why we recommend the Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB microphone. It is the perfect balance between price and performance as far as podcast microphones go.

The 9 Best USB Microphones of 2023
RELATEDThe 9 Best USB Microphones of 2023

This powerful and compact cardioid condenser microphone uses a USB connector and comes with an adjustable desktop stand that you can position relative to any sound source. It produces 16-bit 44 KHz audio and is ideal for streaming, though it’s also a good option for gaming or video calls.

Best Budget

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone

The Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone is easily one of the best budget podcast microphones on the market.

Amazon

$49.99
 

Best Premium: Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR and USB Microphone

Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR Microphone Kit on white background
Rode

Pros

  • Professional microphone with 32-bit float digital output
  • USB and XLR connectivity, plus included shock mount and pop filter
  • Ultra-low noise with 192 KHz resolution

Cons

  • It's expensive

If price is not a problem, or you simply want to upgrade from a USB microphone, then we have something special for you; the Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR Microphone Kit. This microphone regularly appears in professional studios, and while pricey, it’s easily one of the best microphones available for podcasters.

Rode's Famous NT1 Studio Mic No Longer Requires an Audio Interface
RELATEDRode's Famous NT1 Studio Mic No Longer Requires an Audio Interface

The Rode NT1 is a powerful unidirectional condenser microphone with both USB and XLR connectivity. It is ultra-low noise with a 32-bit float digital output at 192 KHz (essentially, it has “unlimited headroom,” meaning that it won’t distort even if you crank the gain too high). It produces exceptionally clear and detailed midranges, high frequencies, warm and smooth, and solid bass sounds. It also comes with the high-quality SM6 combination shock mount and pop filter, though you’ll need a mic stand.

Best Premium

Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR Microphone Kit

The Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR Microphone is an excellent choice for podcasters who won't settle for less.

Amazon

$269.00
 

Adorama

$269.00
 

Best LAV Mic: Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone

Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone on white background
Rode

Pros

  • Powerful and durable omnidirectional lavalier mic
  • Simple, portable, and wearable
  • Gold-plated TRS connector, plus pop filter and cable management

Cons

  • No USB connectivity
  • Can be easily misplaced

If you prefer something smaller, more compact, and yet powerful enough to capture your voice, then go for a wearable lavalier microphone. For this category, we recommend the small but mighty Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone.

This powerful 4.5-inch omnidirectional condenser microphone features a gold-plated TRS connector for recording devices with a 3.5-millimeter input (such as a camera, PC, audio interface, or portable recorder). It also comes with a windscreen (to minimize wind sound and plosives) and a mounting clip with in-built cable management for its hard-wearing Kevlar reinforced cable.

Best Lavalier Mic

Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone

The Rode Lavalier GO is a powerful, compact, portable, and wearable microphone that offers stellar and convenient audio quality.

Amazon

$76.90
 

Best Buy

$79.99
 

Adorama

$79.00
 

Best Professional: Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone

Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone on white background
Shure

Pros

  • Professional dynamic XLR microphone
  • Cardioid pickup pattern focuses on one voice
  • Broad frequency response with superb audio

Cons

  • Quite expensive and requires audio interface

If you want to sound even more professional on your podcast and you have the means, we recommend getting the Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone. This vocal dynamic unidirectional XLR microphone produces detailed smooth, flat, and wide-range frequency responses. It perfectly shields electromagnetic hum from computers and other devices.

Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
RELATEDUniversal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm

The Shure SM7B is also a cardioid microphone with a frequency response of 50 Hertz to 20 KHz. It features built-in shock isolation and a removable windscreen to eliminate mechanical noise, breathiness, and plosives. It’s also easy to mount on a swivel assembly (which you may mount to your desk).

Best Professional

Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone

If you have the means and want a truly professional podcast microphone, then go for the Shure SM7B.

Amazon

$399.00
$499.00 Save 20%

Best Buy

$399.99
 

Target

$399.00
 

Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »