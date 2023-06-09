The Best Podcast Microphones of 2023

We’ve brought together the best podcast microphones to help get your message across and ensure that you’re truly heard the way you want to be heard. From budget-friendly options to premium podcast microphones, these options will help you sound your best.

What to Look For In a Podcast Microphone

Walk into any shop or visit any online store, and you can literally find hundreds of podcast microphones screaming your name. In order not to get confused, here are the key things to look out for:

Purpose : What do you want your podcast to look or sound like? Will it be a one-man show, or will there be guests, each having their own mics? This can help you determine the number and variety of podcast mics to buy.

: What do you want your podcast to look or sound like? Will it be a one-man show, or will there be guests, each having their own mics? This can help you determine the number and variety of podcast mics to buy. Mic Type : This article features both condenser and dynamic podcast microphones. While condenser mics tend to have a more crisp and detailed sound, they can pick up a lot of background noise. Dynamic mics are often a better option in noisy environments.

: This article features both condenser and dynamic podcast microphones. While condenser mics tend to have a more crisp and detailed sound, they can pick up a lot of background noise. Dynamic mics are often a better option in noisy environments. Connector Type : You’ll need to choose between a USB or XLR microphone. While XLR tends to offer a higher audio quality, it requires an audio interface, which can be costly. A USB mic can plug straight into your computer and may offer additional features, like built-in headphone monitoring, auto-leveling, and EQ.

: You’ll need to choose between a USB or XLR microphone. While XLR tends to offer a higher audio quality, it requires an audio interface, which can be costly. A USB mic can plug straight into your computer and may offer additional features, like built-in headphone monitoring, auto-leveling, and EQ. Price Tag : Prices can vary widely depending on the type of podcast microphone you prefer. We have included something for everyone, from the budget-friendly Blue Snowball iCE to the premium-priced Rode N1 5th Gen XLR microphone and more.

: Prices can vary widely depending on the type of podcast microphone you prefer. We have included something for everyone, from the budget-friendly Blue Snowball iCE to the premium-priced Rode N1 5th Gen XLR microphone and more. Bit Depth and Resolution : Sound quality comes down to several factors, including bit depth and resolution. For the best, most future-proof audio quality, look for a 24-bit 192 kHz microphone (though 16-bit 48 kHz will sound just fine, especially when you’re starting out).

: Sound quality comes down to several factors, including bit depth and resolution. For the best, most future-proof audio quality, look for a 24-bit 192 kHz microphone (though 16-bit 48 kHz will sound just fine, especially when you’re starting out). Polar Pattern: Polar pattern determines the directionality of your microphone. For podcasting, cardioid mics are generally preferred because they capture the speaker’s voice. Omnidirectional mics are ideal for capturing multiple voices with just one mic.

Best Overall: Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Pros ✓ Superb USB microphone

Superb USB microphone ✓ Multi-pattern condensor design

Multi-pattern condensor design ✓ Frequency response of 20 Hertz to 20 KHz Cons ✗ Maximum 16-bit 48 kHz audio

The Logitech Blue Yeti is among our favorite USB microphones, and for good reason. It offers several premium features, including no-latency headphone monitoring, at a relatively low price. It’s a good option for podcasting, though you can also use it for gaming or video calls.

Logitech’s Blue Yeti is a condenser microphone, and it features multiple pickup patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional). It also has an adjustable desktop mount and contains onboard controls, including a mute button, monitoring volume, and microphone gain level.

Best Overall Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is tested and trusted for broadcast-quality audio for podcasting, gaming, streaming, and recording.

Best Budget: Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone

Pros ✓ Affordable USB microphone for beginners

Affordable USB microphone for beginners ✓ Cardioid condenser design with built-in shock mount

Cardioid condenser design with built-in shock mount ✓ 16-bit 44 KHz audio is good for the price Cons ✗ Bulky build and susceptible to background noise including keyboard strokes

Price is often a big factor when looking for a podcast microphone, especially for beginners. We get it, and that is why we recommend the Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB microphone. It is the perfect balance between price and performance as far as podcast microphones go.

This powerful and compact cardioid condenser microphone uses a USB connector and comes with an adjustable desktop stand that you can position relative to any sound source. It produces 16-bit 44 KHz audio and is ideal for streaming, though it’s also a good option for gaming or video calls.

Best Budget Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone The Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone is easily one of the best budget podcast microphones on the market.

Best Premium: Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR and USB Microphone

Pros ✓ Professional microphone with 32-bit float digital output

Professional microphone with 32-bit float digital output ✓ USB and XLR connectivity, plus included shock mount and pop filter

USB and XLR connectivity, plus included shock mount and pop filter ✓ Ultra-low noise with 192 KHz resolution Cons ✗ It's expensive

If price is not a problem, or you simply want to upgrade from a USB microphone, then we have something special for you; the Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR Microphone Kit. This microphone regularly appears in professional studios, and while pricey, it’s easily one of the best microphones available for podcasters.

The Rode NT1 is a powerful unidirectional condenser microphone with both USB and XLR connectivity. It is ultra-low noise with a 32-bit float digital output at 192 KHz (essentially, it has “unlimited headroom,” meaning that it won’t distort even if you crank the gain too high). It produces exceptionally clear and detailed midranges, high frequencies, warm and smooth, and solid bass sounds. It also comes with the high-quality SM6 combination shock mount and pop filter, though you’ll need a mic stand.

Best Premium Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR Microphone Kit The Rode NT1 5th Gen XLR Microphone is an excellent choice for podcasters who won't settle for less.

Best LAV Mic: Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone

Pros ✓ Powerful and durable omnidirectional lavalier mic

Powerful and durable omnidirectional lavalier mic ✓ Simple, portable, and wearable

Simple, portable, and wearable ✓ Gold-plated TRS connector, plus pop filter and cable management Cons ✗ No USB connectivity

No USB connectivity ✗ Can be easily misplaced

If you prefer something smaller, more compact, and yet powerful enough to capture your voice, then go for a wearable lavalier microphone. For this category, we recommend the small but mighty Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone.

This powerful 4.5-inch omnidirectional condenser microphone features a gold-plated TRS connector for recording devices with a 3.5-millimeter input (such as a camera, PC, audio interface, or portable recorder). It also comes with a windscreen (to minimize wind sound and plosives) and a mounting clip with in-built cable management for its hard-wearing Kevlar reinforced cable.

Best Lavalier Mic Rode Lavalier GO Professional Wearable Microphone The Rode Lavalier GO is a powerful, compact, portable, and wearable microphone that offers stellar and convenient audio quality.

Best Professional: Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone

Pros ✓ Professional dynamic XLR microphone

Professional dynamic XLR microphone ✓ Cardioid pickup pattern focuses on one voice

Cardioid pickup pattern focuses on one voice ✓ Broad frequency response with superb audio Cons ✗ Quite expensive and requires audio interface

If you want to sound even more professional on your podcast and you have the means, we recommend getting the Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone. This vocal dynamic unidirectional XLR microphone produces detailed smooth, flat, and wide-range frequency responses. It perfectly shields electromagnetic hum from computers and other devices.

The Shure SM7B is also a cardioid microphone with a frequency response of 50 Hertz to 20 KHz. It features built-in shock isolation and a removable windscreen to eliminate mechanical noise, breathiness, and plosives. It’s also easy to mount on a swivel assembly (which you may mount to your desk).