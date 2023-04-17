Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Fairphone Could Sell Headphones, but Will They Be Repairable?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

| 1 min read
A video of the Fairbuds XL on the Fairphone 4
Fairphone (Modified)

Fairphone is the leading repairable smartphone brand; it regularly receives praise from iFixit, and its extended software support puts brands like Google and Samsung to shame. Now, Android Authority has discovered that Fairphone is working on a pair of wireless headphones.

This is a pretty exciting discovery. As Android Authority notes, a Bluetooth SIG listing for the “FairBuds XL” appeared on April 13th. And a quick Google Search for “FairBuds XL” reveals a preview for a Vimeo video, which was uploaded toward the beginning of April. (This video is set to private. Or, it may have been removed. In any case, you can’t watch it.)

A Vimeo video for the Fairphone Fairbuds XL appearing in a Google Search. The video is now unlisted.
Fairphone, Google This video appears in a Google Search for FairBuds XL. The video is set to private and can't be played.
The thumbnail for Fairphone's Fairbuds XL video, which is now unlisted.
Fairphone, Vimeo A large version of the Vimeo thumbnail seen in the previous slide.
From what we can tell, the FairBuds XL utilize Bluetooth 5.0 and feature a speckled green paint job, similar to a popular Fairphone 4 colorway. The headphones have two large buttons, presumably to control volume and power. We can’t find any details about battery life, noise cancelation, and so on.

One might assume that their FairBuds XL are repairable. After all, they’re made by Fairphone! But this isn’t Fairphone’s first attempt at an audio product. The company previously launched a set of wireless earbuds, which scored a stunningly low repairability score in iFixit’s teardown. (Notably, these earbuds are called “True Wireless Earbuds,” not “FairBuds.” I’m not sure why the upcoming headphones are called “FairBuds XL.”)

I should also note that the Fairphone 4 doesn’t have a headphone jack. Naturally, a lot of Fairphone enthusiasts complain about this omission, so I’m curious to see how they’ll respond to the FairBuds XL.

Our friends at Android Authority managed to find a Swiss listing for the headphones, which set the MSRP at 235.35 Swiss Francs (about $260). But this price may be a placeholder, so I wouldn’t take it to heart.

