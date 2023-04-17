Buying Guides
Volkswagen Debuts New Long-Range ID.7 Electric Sedan

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Volkswagen ID.7 on the hillside.
Volkswagen

Volkswagen just pulled the sheets off its latest flagship electric vehicle, the ID.7 sedan. The EV is based on the ID.Aero concept from last year, packs a range of over 400 miles, and is the automaker’s first all-electric sedan for the upper mid-size class.

Building on the success of the electric ID.3, ID.4 SUV, ID.5, ID.Buzz, and more, the upcoming flagship ID.7 is on the other side of the spectrum compared to the recently unveiled compact ID.2. By that, we mean this is a big, long, luxurious vehicle with a lot of promise.

The long-range sedan comes with two different battery packages promising “best-in-class” range estimates and a stylish fastback design for improved aerodynamics. It is ready to take on the Tesla Model S.

VW ID.7 sedan in Blue.
Volkswagen
VW ID.7 electric vehicle interior.
Volkswagen
Rear side of the Volkswagen ID.7 sedan.
Volkswagen
For now, VW is still keeping some of the specifics to itself, including pricing. We know the high-end vehicle will arrive in China and Europe later this year, then hit the U.S. market in 2024.

In the global press release, Volkswagen mentioned its best-in-class range estimates get power from a large 86kWh battery, good for 435 miles (based on WLTP) standards, but the EPA results will likely come in far less. Additionally, buyers can choose a regular model with a smaller 77kWh battery good for around 382 miles per charge.

The all-new Volkswagen ID.7 also supports faster charging in its “Pro” and “Pro S” trim levels, offering a higher 170kW fast charging than other ID models on the market. More importantly, later variants of the Pro S should offer up to 200kW speeds.

As you can tell from the photos, this is a big, bold vehicle that’s 195.3 inches long, 73 inches wide, 60 inches tall, and sports a 116-inch wheelbase. The aggressive lines and styling give it a body drag coefficiency of around 0.23 for improved range.

On the inside, we’re also getting a sizeable 15-inch infotainment display, an augmented reality HUD, premium seats with temp controls and massage modes, smart air vents, a panoramic sunroof, lighting throughout, and several other changes that will complete Volkswagen’s new-generation cockpit for electric vehicles.

The big sedan will reportedly have much to offer when it arrives later this year. It looks like a suitable replacement for the VW Passat.

Source: Volkswagen

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.