Ads Coming to AMC+ Later This Year

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom's Guide, and business.com.

AMC+ channel icon on a smart TV
Danny Chadwick / Review Geek

AMC Networks will launch a less expensive ad-supported tier of its streaming service, AMC+, later this year in a bid to expand its streaming business. Although the company has not announced pricing for the new plan, it expects an October rollout.

The new ad-supported tier will allow advertisers to buy time across specific shows, genres, or franchises, such as The Walking Dead or the Anne Rice Universe. It will also allow advertisers to buy slots on programming from AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, and BBC America, as well as films and shows from AMC’s niche streamers like Shudder and SundanceNow.

In contrast to other streaming services that aim to appeal to a broad audience, AMC+ focuses on catering to what it sees as its core audience. Kim Kelleher, AMC Networks’ chief commercial officer, explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the company has a “myopic focus” on its target audience, unlike other streaming platforms’ “everything for everyone” approach.

Additionally, AMC Networks’ Content Room, a branded content studio focused on short-form content for digital platforms, will expand to longer-format productions to run on AMC’s linear channels. The studio’s slate includes shows such as Cooper’s Bar, a sitcom starring Rhea Seehorn, and You Are Here, a travel show starring Colman Domingo.

AMC Networks’ move towards an ad-supported tier and longer-format content follows a streaming industry trend. Disney+, HBO Max (soon to be just “Max“), and Netflix have all launched lower-priced ad-supported plans recently. And streamers such as Paramount+ have long offered plans with ads.

