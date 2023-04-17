Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
Grammarly Premium Review: Is the Grammar and Spellchecker Worth Paying For?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mercedes-Maybach’s First EQS EV Is A Little Too Luxurious

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Mercedes-Maybach EV front and side view.
Mercedes-Benz

The new 2024 all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is finally official, and this super luxury EV takes everything fans love from the EQS line, then kicks it up a notch with fancy Maybach goodies.

This week, Mercedes announced the Maybach treatment for its EQS 680 SUV, which is as ridiculous as expected. Not only does the SUV promise 373 miles of range, but you’ll also enjoy a 15-speaker Dolby Atmos system, Maybach logos literally everywhere, cup holders specifically for champagne flutes, footrests and 12-inch TVs for rear passengers, and there’s even a built-in fridge to keep that champagne cold.

1 of 3
Mercedes-Maybach EV rear end.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Maybach 680 EV interior
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Maybach interior glasses and feet rests
Mercedes-Benz
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Mercedes already makes luxurious vehicles, but when you combine all that with the addition of Maybach, things start to get interesting. We’re assuming it’ll run on the same 4MATIC AWD dual-motor system as the non-Maybach model, good for 373(ish) miles of range, 700 ft-lb, and 200kW fast-charging capabilities. Here’s what Maybach had to say:

“Mercedes-Maybach customers expect the extraordinary, and we aim to exceed their high expectations. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV unites our ambition to lead in digital and electric with our focus on the luxury segment. The very first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes-Benz with the extra comfort and individual details that are only available from Mercedes-Maybach.”

The vehicle comes in a two-tone design with five different color options. As for the inside, you’ll find fine wood grain everywhere, luxurious leather, and three large LCD screens in the front for the gauge cluster, infotainment, and passenger controls. And as we said earlier, every aspect of the vehicle, inside and out, is plastered with Mercedes and Maybach logos and nameplates.

There are also two 11.6-inch screens in the rear for passengers, reclining temperature-controlled seats with massage functions, a footrest, fancy cup holders, and 3D speakers on the roof work with the other 15 speakers for a new “Burmester 4D” sound system.

As you probably expected, Mercedes-Maybach threw in all of its latest and greatest features at the EQS 680, then some. For now, we’re unsure of official EPA ratings, some specs could change by the time it hits the streets, and pricing remains unknown.

via Electrek

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »