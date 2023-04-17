Mercedes-Maybach’s First EQS EV Is A Little Too Luxurious

The new 2024 all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is finally official, and this super luxury EV takes everything fans love from the EQS line, then kicks it up a notch with fancy Maybach goodies.

This week, Mercedes announced the Maybach treatment for its EQS 680 SUV, which is as ridiculous as expected. Not only does the SUV promise 373 miles of range, but you’ll also enjoy a 15-speaker Dolby Atmos system, Maybach logos literally everywhere, cup holders specifically for champagne flutes, footrests and 12-inch TVs for rear passengers, and there’s even a built-in fridge to keep that champagne cold.

Mercedes already makes luxurious vehicles, but when you combine all that with the addition of Maybach, things start to get interesting. We’re assuming it’ll run on the same 4MATIC AWD dual-motor system as the non-Maybach model, good for 373(ish) miles of range, 700 ft-lb, and 200kW fast-charging capabilities. Here’s what Maybach had to say:

“Mercedes-Maybach customers expect the extraordinary, and we aim to exceed their high expectations. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV unites our ambition to lead in digital and electric with our focus on the luxury segment. The very first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes-Benz with the extra comfort and individual details that are only available from Mercedes-Maybach.”

The vehicle comes in a two-tone design with five different color options. As for the inside, you’ll find fine wood grain everywhere, luxurious leather, and three large LCD screens in the front for the gauge cluster, infotainment, and passenger controls. And as we said earlier, every aspect of the vehicle, inside and out, is plastered with Mercedes and Maybach logos and nameplates.

There are also two 11.6-inch screens in the rear for passengers, reclining temperature-controlled seats with massage functions, a footrest, fancy cup holders, and 3D speakers on the roof work with the other 15 speakers for a new “Burmester 4D” sound system.

As you probably expected, Mercedes-Maybach threw in all of its latest and greatest features at the EQS 680, then some. For now, we’re unsure of official EPA ratings, some specs could change by the time it hits the streets, and pricing remains unknown.