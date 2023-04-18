Polestar 4 Electric Coupé Packs a Punch and No Rear Window

Polestar revealed its electric “SUV Coupé” at the Shanghai Auto Show this week following a few teasers, and as promised, the Polestar 4 has a stylish design and plenty of power.

Jointly owned by Volvo, the Swedish carmaker is positioning its all-new Polestar 4 as a small SUV that can take on the Tesla Model Y and similar smaller SUVs from the competition. As expected, this is the brand’s fastest production vehicle, capable of 0-60 in 3.8 seconds thanks to 544hp in the dual motor configuration. Plus, it packs a premium interior with large displays, Android Automotive, and more, but interestingly enough, there’s no rear window.

According to its press release, the new Polestar 4 will hit China in 2023, and buyers in the United States can expect availability in 2024, starting at around $60K. That gets you the single-motor configuration, powered by a sizable 102kWh battery and about 300 miles of range.

However, The main (and exciting) option is the dual motor 400kW model with 544HP and a fast 0-60 time of around 3.8 seconds. Polestar says the dual-motor model has a mode to disengage the front motor when the speed and power aren’t needed, increasing range and efficiency.

Looking closely, you’ll notice the Polestar 4 has no rear window. Instead, one of its many cameras offers a full back view that sends an HD video feed to the rearview mirror. Polestar claims that high-def camera delivers better visibility and a more comprehensive view for drivers. We’ve seen this on several vehicles, but it’s typically optional.

Thankfully, the Polestar 4 comes standard with a full-length glass panoramic roof that’s user-adjustable for opaque or transparent modes.

Inside, you’ll find a huge 10.2-inch gauge cluster and a large HUD with speeds, drive modes, and navigation controls, all powered by Android Automotive. Then, there’s a massive 15.4-inch infotainment display. Cameras and sensors power NVIDIA’s Drive computing platform, and there are optional 12-speaker Harmon Kardon audio setups, premium seats, and bi-directional charging.

Considering it doesn’t offer 3rd-row seating, Polestar says it’ll have ample space for front and rear passengers to sit comfortably, a large cargo area, and more. Again, there’s no pricing or official U.S. release date yet, but expect it in 2024 for around $60K.

Source: Polestar