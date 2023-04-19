Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Mouse Review: Your Digits Will Thank You
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW Review: Great Look, Good Sound, Tons of Competition
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Rumor: T-Mobile to Retire Magenta Mobile Service Plans

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
The T-Mobile logo hanging from the rafters of a building.
r.classen / Shutterstock.com

T-Mobile’s Magenta plans have been the company’s primary mobile service plans since 2019. Now, rumors are circulating that the company may retire Magenta in favor of a new “Go5G” branding and grandfather legacy Magenta contracts.

The new Go5G plans will reportedly cover all previous plan types, with a base plan and a plus plan, presumably matching the standard and MAX Magenta plans, according to The Mobile Report.

T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G Review: A Pretty Good Affordable Phone
RELATEDT-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G Review: A Pretty Good Affordable Phone

However, this news should be taken with several grains of salt because TMR only cites “multiple sources” without naming them. And details are scanty, with one TMR source speculating that the new plans may include more international figures and not include taxes and fees—the latter being pretty big speculation given there’s no way around taxing services unless T-Mobile struck a deal with state governments.

But, there could be some truth to the “Go5G” rumor. The company’s website has a news story today announcing they will unveil “the latest Un-carrier move” in a live stream on April 20th, 2023 (tomorrow). The live event will feature T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and President of Marketing Mike Katz. The two Mikes will take the stage at noon Eastern time, and we’ll find out if The Mobile Report‘s multiple sources are accurate.

Source: The Mobile Report

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »