Rumor: T-Mobile to Retire Magenta Mobile Service Plans

T-Mobile’s Magenta plans have been the company’s primary mobile service plans since 2019. Now, rumors are circulating that the company may retire Magenta in favor of a new “Go5G” branding and grandfather legacy Magenta contracts.

The new Go5G plans will reportedly cover all previous plan types, with a base plan and a plus plan, presumably matching the standard and MAX Magenta plans, according to The Mobile Report.

However, this news should be taken with several grains of salt because TMR only cites “multiple sources” without naming them. And details are scanty, with one TMR source speculating that the new plans may include more international figures and not include taxes and fees—the latter being pretty big speculation given there’s no way around taxing services unless T-Mobile struck a deal with state governments.

But, there could be some truth to the “Go5G” rumor. The company’s website has a news story today announcing they will unveil “the latest Un-carrier move” in a live stream on April 20th, 2023 (tomorrow). The live event will feature T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and President of Marketing Mike Katz. The two Mikes will take the stage at noon Eastern time, and we’ll find out if The Mobile Report‘s multiple sources are accurate.