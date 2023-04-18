Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW Review: Great Look, Good Sound, Tons of Competition
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Pixel’s Best Music Feature Is Getting Even Better

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

We’re always impressed by the Google Pixel’s exclusive “Now Playing” feature, which automatically identifies songs on your lock screen. But more interestingly, Pixel smartphones keep a record of all identified songs. And Google is expanding this particular feature with “Summaries.”

You can already look through your “Now Playing” history, or even convert this history into a playlist. But with “Summaries,” your Pixel smartphone will provide detailed stats for all of the music it hears—your most-heard artists, songs, and genres, plus some information on when you usually listen to music.

How to Make a Playlist From Your Pixel's "Now Playing" History
RELATEDHow to Make a Playlist From Your Pixel's "Now Playing" History

This “Summaries” feature was first identified by 9to5Google in 2021. We still aren’t sure when the feature will be officially released, but 9to5Google shows that “Summaries” can be surfaced in the latest Android 14 build—it may debut in the Pixel 8 before rolling out to previous Pixel phones (or it could just randomly arrive in a feature drop).

I should also note that Google is working on a Pixel Tablet, which should launch later this year. Pixel Tablet is supposed to double as a smart home hub, and I’m curious to see how “Now Playing” and the “Summaries” feature may fit into that equation.

Google Pixel 7

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

The Google Pixel 7 offers a flagship experience at a reasonable price, with world-class camera quality and several exclusive features.

Amazon

Best Buy

$449.00
$599.00 Save 25%

Target

$449.00
$599.00 Save 25%

Source: 9to5Google

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »