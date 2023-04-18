Google Pixel’s Best Music Feature Is Getting Even Better

We’re always impressed by the Google Pixel’s exclusive “Now Playing” feature, which automatically identifies songs on your lock screen. But more interestingly, Pixel smartphones keep a record of all identified songs. And Google is expanding this particular feature with “Summaries.”

You can already look through your “Now Playing” history, or even convert this history into a playlist. But with “Summaries,” your Pixel smartphone will provide detailed stats for all of the music it hears—your most-heard artists, songs, and genres, plus some information on when you usually listen to music.

Really cool update to the Pixel's Now Playing feature is incoming. Soon, a new "Summary" tab will show stats on the songs your phone has picked up over 30 days. More on @9to5Google https://t.co/apex7lj5U6 pic.twitter.com/7Z1XJ8S1sW — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) April 18, 2023

This “Summaries” feature was first identified by 9to5Google in 2021. We still aren’t sure when the feature will be officially released, but 9to5Google shows that “Summaries” can be surfaced in the latest Android 14 build—it may debut in the Pixel 8 before rolling out to previous Pixel phones (or it could just randomly arrive in a feature drop).

I should also note that Google is working on a Pixel Tablet, which should launch later this year. Pixel Tablet is supposed to double as a smart home hub, and I’m curious to see how “Now Playing” and the “Summaries” feature may fit into that equation.