Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW Review: Great Look, Good Sound, Tons of Competition
Universal Audio Volt 2 Review: A Workhorse Audio Interface With Vintage Charm
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Here Are the Few EVs That Qualify for the Updated Tax Credit

Good luck meeting all the requirements.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 2 min read
Bolt EV decal on the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

The updated guidelines for the $7,500 Federal EV tax credit arrived on April 18th, 2023, meaning several vehicles no longer qualify. With that in mind, here are the few EVs and PHEVs (plug-in hybrids) still eligible.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 changed which EVs get a tax break while extending the credits another decade through 2032. It added strict guidelines to qualify for the federal tax credit depending on where the battery materials are sourced and if manufacturing occurs on U.S. soil. The idea is to bring back manufacturing stateside, but the tax credit is also a total mess now. It also means the vehicle you want probably no longer qualifies.

The New EV Tax Credit Is a Total Mess
RELATEDThe New EV Tax Credit Is a Total Mess

For buyers to claim the full $7,500 tax credit, 40% of critical battery minerals must be sourced in the U.S. or from countries with which we have a trade agreement. If it’s from China, it won’t qualify. Additionally, a percentage of the battery parts must also be made in North America.

If the vehicle meets both requirements and the buyer has a certain income level, they’ll qualify for the full $7,500. With the update on April 18th, only 16 current or upcoming models are now eligible for a full or partial tax credit. Here’s the full list:

Full Tax Credit Eligible ($7,500)

Partial Tax Credit Eligible ($3,750)

Again, it’s a bit confusing. If only one of those two battery requirements is met, the model will only qualify for a partial federal EV tax credit of $3,750.

As you can see, both lists are not only very short, but they’re leaving out some top-rated electric vehicle models. We’re talking about the popular KIA EV 6, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Rivian R1T and R1S, and Volkswagen ID.4, not to mention vehicles from Audi, Porsche, GMC, Tesla, Nissan, Mercedes, and others.

Why Aren't EVs Affordable Yet
RELATEDWhy Aren't EVs Affordable Yet

When the Hyundai IONIQ 5 first arrived, qualified buyers could get it for under $33K, thanks to the Federal EV tax credit. Since then, pricing has increased due to supply and demand, and now it no longer qualifies. That’s bad news for consumers and terrible news for Hyundai.

As a result, manufacturers like Hyundai and KIA recommend that buyers lease an EV instead, using a “loophole” allowing the automaker to still pass on the EV tax credit savings and lower monthly payments for lease programs.

When you widdle down the list above to currently available EVs that qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit, there are only six models to choose from. That said, we expect many more vehicles to be eligible in 2024. However, I have a feeling these rules will continue to change and adapt as the EV market charges ahead.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »