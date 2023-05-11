The 10 Most Expensive LEGO Sets

It’s no secret that LEGO sets are available for builders of all interests and budgets. However, the sets that appeal to many collectors are the ones that come with hefty price tags. From complex LEGO builds to hard-to-find models, there are plenty of LEGO sets that can give most wallets a workout.

Wondering which LEGO sets will set you back the most? We’ve compiled the top 10 most expensive currently available LEGO sets, listed from most “affordable” to most “wallet-shattering.”

App-Controlled Cat® D11 Bulldozer 42131

The first entry on our list of the most expensive LEGO sets is the App-Controlled Cat D11 Bulldozer. If you shell out $499.99, you can bring home this impressive LEGO model.

Suggested for builders aged 18 and older, this 3,854 LEGO set results in an app-controlled bulldozer model that’s 11 inches high by 23 high wide by 15 inches long. Construction enthusiasts will love building and playing with the detailed, true-to-life mechanisms that come with this Cat bulldozer set. You can loosen or tighten the tracks and use the CONTROL+ app to control the blade, ripper, and ladder.

Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition 76405

If you’ve ever wanted to ride the Hogwarts Express, you can partially make this dream come true by building the LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition. For $499.99, you can bring the magic of the Wizarding World home.

Harry Potter fans aged 18 and older can put together this 5,129-piece set to create a 1:32 scale model of the Hogwarts Express that’s 11 inches tall by 8 inches wide by 47 inches long. The completed model has realistic movement and includes an engine, coal tender, and a three-room passenger car. Three light bricks and 20 minifigures can help you recreate movie moments.

The Lord of the Rings Rivendell 10316

Fans of The Lord of the Rings will be glad to know that a set inspired by their favorite movie has made our list of pricey LEGO sets. The Lord of the Rings Rivendell LEGO set will set you back $499.99.

Adult fans of The Lord of the Rings will have their hands full building this 6,167-piece set that comes with 15 minifigures. When you put the last piece in place, you’ll have a model that’s 16 inches tall by 29 inches wide by 20 inches long. The model contains details that are inspired by the different films in the series. You can find everything from Frodo’s bedroom to an Elven tower.

Hulkbuster 76210

If there’s one thing that Hulk is known for it’s his massive size. Much like the Hulk himself, the LEGO Hulkbuster set is huge and so is its price tag at $549.99.

With 4,049 pieces and a complex build, this LEGO set is recommended for builders aged 18 and older. Your completed model will stand 21 inches tall, which gives it the title of the biggest LEGO mech (so far). The Hulkbuster model is outfitted in its signature dark red and gold armor and features a fully jointed upper body so that you can make it strike plenty of poses. And for an extra dose of coolness, the model has light-up arc reactors in the hands and chest.

Colosseum 10276

Joining our list of the most expensive LEGO sets is the LEGO Colosseum. At $549.99, this LEGO build is an impressive tribute to this iconic Roman monument.

Builders aged 18 and older will have fun putting together this 9,036-piece LEGO set that results in a model of the Colosseum that’s 11 inches tall by 21 inches wide by 24 inches long. You’ll find that this set is full of details like the surviving archways and the hypogeum, which is the structure under the arena’s floor.

Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series The Razor Crest 75331

This list wouldn’t be complete without a set inspired by the Star Wars universe. At $599.99, the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series The Razor Crest is a build that no fan of “The Mandalorian” can resist.

LEGO states that this 6,187 set is best for builders aged 18 and older. When you finish building, you’ll have a model that’s 10 inches tall by 20 inches wide by 29 inches long. You’ll love all the details in this set, including an engine block that lifts to reveal the interior and a hydraulic hatch in the back that you can open for storage.

Eiffel Tower 10307

When the LEGO Eiffel Tower model hit shelves, we told you a bit about this LEGO build, including the fact that it’s nearly five feet tall. Given the massive size of this set, it will likely come as no surprise that it holds a spot on our list of the most expensive models at $629.99.

Builders aged 18 and older will put together more than 10,000 pieces to create a finished product that stands 59 inches tall. This elegant conversation piece will look beautiful in your home, but keep in mind that it’s probably a floor display piece, as it won’t fit on a shelf. History buffs will love that this LEGO set stays true to the original construction because you build it in four parts.

Titanic 10294

Can you think of a more iconic ship than the ill-fated Titanic? We didn’t think so. The ship’s legendary status made it a perfect addition to the LEGO Icons line. The detailed and desirable LEGO Titanic build unsurprisingly comes with a hefty price tag of $679.99.

A mind-boggling 9,090 pieces make up this set, which is recommended for builders aged 18 and older. When completed, the set is 18 inches tall, seven inches wide, and 54 inches long, so make sure you have enough shelf space to properly display it. The features of the original ship like the ship’s bridge and promenade deck have been faithfully recreated. You can also take in views of the grand staircase and boiler room, thanks to the cross-section design.

Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon 75192

When it comes to pricey LEGO sets, nothing beats Star Wars. Tied for the top spot on our list is the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon at $849.99.

In addition to being one of the most expensive LEGO sets, this model was once the biggest set ever made. LEGO recommends this 7,541-piece set for builders aged 16 and older. The completed model makes a great display piece that includes a detailed cockpit that you can open. All of the realistic details are true to the saga, and the set comes with two crews so that you can relive the classics or recreate the new films.

Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT 75313

Clearly, Star Wars and LEGO go together like Han and Leia, so it should come as no surprise to see this set at the top of our list. One of the sets sitting in the top spot as the priciest LEGO set is the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT at $849.99

Best for builders aged 18 and older, this 6,785-piece set stands over two feet tall when you complete it. LEGO has included plenty of details that pay tribute to “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” You’ll find rotating cannons and a bomb-drop hatch, two speeder bikes, and nine minifigures, including Luke Skywalker. Best of all, the completed AT-AT has legs that you can move and pose to recreate the on-scene action from Star Wars.