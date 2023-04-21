Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jabra Elite 4 Review: Quality Earbuds That Don't Really Stand Out
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Mouse Review: Your Digits Will Thank You
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Netflix’s DVD Rental Business May Live On

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Netflix app icon on an Apple TV
Justin Duino / Review Geek

This week, Netflix announced that it’s ending its legacy DVD rental service after 25 years. But, now it seems the business that started it all might have a life after Netflix. According to a report from Next TV, Chicken Soup CEO Bill Rouhna is interested in purchasing the DVD by mail enterprise.

Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment made headlines last year when it bought the movie rental kiosk company Redbox last year under firesale conditions. According to Next TV, the CEO has been rebuffed by Netflix “three or four times” already about acquiring its legacy disc mailing service. Rouhna told the Penske Showbiz Trades, “I’d like to buy it. I wish Netflix would sell me that business instead of shutting it down.”

Acquiring Netflix’s massive stock of DVDs (even if they are aging) would be a huge win for Chicken Soup. “This could be a great boon to us because now there are a whole bunch of people who are going to look for a new place to get their DVDs, and we’re close to 90% of them based on where our kiosks are located,” Rouhna told the trades, according to Next TV.

You Should Still Buy Blu-Rays and DVDs, Here's Why
RELATEDYou Should Still Buy Blu-Rays and DVDs, Here's Why

Physical media may be a neglected business model, Rouhana believes, noting, “We believe in it, and we believe it’s going to be around for a while. Like most legacy things, it’s a lot harder to kill them than people say, I believe.”

However, it’s still a long shot for Netflix’s DVD rental service to live on. According to Next TV, Penske Media Group reached out to Netflix about Rouhna’s desire to buy, and the company affirmed its plans to shut down DVD-by-mail rentals in September.

But that’s still five months away, which is plenty of time for things to change in the business world. It’s possible that Netflix could use the influx of cash in the face of rising competition and cost-cutting in ongoing streaming wars.

Source: Next TV

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »