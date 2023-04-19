Buying Guides
LEGO Reveals Four ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Expansion Sets

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
LEGO Sonic Green Hill Zone Loop packaging.
LEGO

One year after launching its original Sonic the Hedgehog set, LEGO is back with four new expansion sets. Two of these sets let you interact with popular characters like Amy and Tails, while the other sets encourage you to launch Sonic through a dangerous obstacle course.

So, let’s start with the more relaxed stuff. LEGO’s Tails Workshop and Tornado Plane set includes minifigs for both Tails and Sonic, who can fly a biplane, fight an enemy, or lounge around. The Amy’s Animal Rescue Island set centers around Amy, of course, though it also includes a Tails minifig, several small animals, and a robot crab monster.

LEGO got a bit more creative with the Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge set, which is fairly inexpensive and includes a pod that can launch Sonic up a ramp. It also comes with an outdoor lounge set where Sonic can eat chili dogs.

But the Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge is LEGO’s pride and joy. It lets you launch Sonic through a loop, which flings him into the air to fight Dr. Eggman. This set includes minifigs for Sonic, Amy, and Eggman, but it’s also the most expensive product in this lineup.

If you or your kids already own the original Sonic set, you may want to buy Tail’s Workshop or Amy’s Animal Rescue, as they’re fairly inexpensive and include new minifigs and settings. The Speed Sphere Challenge and Green Hill Zone Loop reuse some of the tricks from the first Sonic set, for better or worse.

These sets launch on August 1st, 2023. There’s no word on pre-orders or early offers for VIP members.

LEGO Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane

Hang out with Sonic and Tails at the workshop, or fly in a Tornado Plane to fight enemies.

Shop

Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Launch Sonic through a massive obstacle course to fight Dr. Eggman with Amy.

Shop

Source: LEGO

