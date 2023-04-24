Your Soundbar Is Incomplete Without a Subwoofer

A soundbar doesn't necessarily require a subwoofer. But using a subwoofer will provide increased sound quality and clarity, especially at high volumes or in large rooms. A subwoofer is also required for true theatrical sound.

A soundbar will immediately improve the sound quality and clarity of your TV. But if you want to enjoy movies, shows, and games to their fullest, a standalone soundbar won’t cut it—you need to add a subwoofer to the mix. It’s the only way to get deep bass and a true theatrical sound.

Soundbars Are Bad at Reproducing Bass

If you remove the grill from a soundbar, you’ll find that it contains several dedicated speakers. The smaller drivers, called tweeters, reproduce high-frequency sound. But bass and mid-range frequencies are handled by the larger drivers, called woofers. (Some soundbars contain dedicated mid-range drivers, which provide a bit of extra clarity by freeing up the woofers. But most rely on just tweeters and woofers.)

You need to move a lot of air to reproduce deep, bass-heavy sounds, especially at a high volume. So, generally speaking, a larger woofer will give you better bass. But as a woofer gets bigger, it requires more electricity to operate. A big fat woofer also needs a heavy and dense enclosure, as lightweight enclosures will vibrate and muddy up your bass frequencies.

Here’s the thing; soundbars are very slim, very low-power, and very lightweight. Physically, they can only accommodate small woofers (usually four or five inches in diameter). So, soundbars can reproduce bass frequencies; they just aren’t great at it. The bass reproduction is either too quiet or too muddy. And, importantly, soundbars cannot reproduce the deep sub-bass frequencies that define theatrical sound (basically anything below 70Hz).

Again, this is a physical constraint, not a personal opinion. If you want deep bass, a soundbar isn’t enough. You need to add something else to the equation. And for most people, that “something” is a subwoofer.

Soundbars Are Better with a Subwoofer

A subwoofer is a speaker that’s dedicated to bass frequencies. Subwoofers usually sit on the floor and may be placed nearly anywhere in the room, though they’re traditionally installed under a TV or next to wherever the viewer is sitting.

Subwoofers usually handle the frequency range of 20Hz to 200Hz (though some subwoofers cap out at 100Hz). From a home theater standpoint, the biggest benefit is the addition of sub-bass frequencies (20Hz to 70Hz). The lowest of these sub-bass frequencies are difficult to hear, but they are very easy to feel. When a bomb goes off in a movie or someone hits a kick drum in a song, the subwoofer will help you hear and feel the full impact, even at relatively low volumes.

But it’s not just about bass. Your soundbar will engage a crossover setting when connected to a subwoofer. This reduces the soundbar’s bass output, leaving more room for mid-range and high-pitched sounds to shine on their own. The result is improved clarity across the entire frequency spectrum, plus reduced distortion at high volumes.

Most modern soundbars are designed to work with a wireless subwoofer, which you can place anywhere in the room (provided that there’s a power outlet). Manufacturers may include a subwoofer with their soundbar, though in some cases, the subwoofer is sold separately.

If you already own a soundbar, you can look up the compatible wireless subwoofer and (usually) find it online. These wireless subwoofers also end up on eBay and in thrift stores, so you can buy used if you want to save some cash. But that brings us to our next point—some people don’t want to use a subwoofer and prefer a more traditional, less theatrical sound from their TV.

A Soundbar Is Still a Good Upgrade On Its Own

Most TVs have terrible built-in speakers. So, adding a soundbar to your TV will immediately improve the clarity and quality of movies, TV shows, games, or music. The most affordable soundbars only cost about $100, so if you watch a lot of TV, a soundbar is a pretty decent investment.

A subwoofer will significantly improve the quality of your soundbar. And this is partially due to the liberal use of “theatrical sound” in modern movies, TV shows, and video games—most new content takes full advantage of the sub-bass spectrum.

But some people find that the sub-bass spectrum is just too intense or annoying. After all, you can feel sub-bass frequencies. You may not want on-screen explosions to feel intense or immersive, especially in the bedroom or other relaxed settings.

And if you live in an apartment (or with family), you may be worried that a subwoofer will get on other people’s nerves. And this is a reasonable concern—unfortunately, soundbars tend to provide very little control over the subwoofer’s output, so it can be hard to accommodate some living spaces.

(That said, the subwoofers designed for soundbars are quite small. With good placement and a few changes to your soundbar’s settings, you should be alright in a small apartment. You can also turn off your subwoofer at any time.)

In some cases, a soundbar is all you want or need. And that’s fine. It’s still a huge upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers. Just know that, without a subwoofer, you are missing out on the full audio experience of movies, TV shows, or games.

The Best Soundbars of 2023 Best Overall Sonos ARC Another Great Choice Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra Best Dolby Atmos Experience Samsung HW-Q950A Split The Difference VIZIO M Series M51ax-J6 Best Budget Option VIZIO V Series V51-H6

So, Is a Subwoofer Absolutely Necessary?

A home theater is better with a subwoofer. It improves the range of your sound system and increases the clarity of your soundbar. Most new movies, shows, and games take full advantage of sub-bass and bass frequencies, so by adding a subwoofer to your setup, you can enjoy a more accurate experience with whatever content you consume.

But a subwoofer isn’t absolutely necessary. Really, it’s a matter of preference or circumstance. If you don’t like to hear or feel deep bass frequencies in your home (or in a specific room), you can skip the subwoofer. And if a subwoofer will annoy your family or neighbors, you won’t get much enjoyment out of it anyway.

My suggestion is to always buy a soundbar kit that includes a subwoofer. These kits are just slightly more expensive than a standalone soundbar (or cheaper, in some cases), and if you don’t like the subwoofer, you can just stick it in a closet. It may come in handy when you sell or give away your soundbar, or you may eventually break out the subwoofer for a party or movie night.

If you already own a soundbar, just ask yourself if you’re happy with the sound. If you decide that you want a subwoofer, you’ll have to hunt down the model that’s compatible with your soundbar. You may find this on the manufacturer’s website (or by contacting the manufacturer), but you can also search on eBay or in thrift stores. (I should note that some soundbars cannot connect with a subwoofer.)

And, to be clear, a soundbar is just one of many options when upgrading your TV’s audio. Those who want the best-possible sound quality (or proper surround sound) should look into AVRs, which connect multiple HDMI inputs and speakers to your TV. But if you just want good bass without a mess of speakers, a set of high-quality powered bookshelf speakers may be your best option. Bookshelf speakers are fairly large and weighty, so they can reproduce bass frequencies with plenty of punch.

Can You Add a Subwoofer to Your Soundbar?

Soundbars are usually designed to work with a specific wireless subwoofer. So, you can’t just grab a random subwoofer and pair it with your soundbar. For this reason, you may have trouble adding a subwoofer to a soundbar that you already own. Your best bet is to look up the soundbar’s model number and find the compatible subwoofer, which you may be able to buy from the manufacturer, Amazon, eBay, or a thrift store.

There are some exceptions—soundbars in the Yamaha YAS series support wired subwoofers, for example. And some brands, including Sonos, sell a variety of wireless subwoofers for their soundbars. A handful of other brands offer these kinds of rule-breaking soundbars, but again, they’re exceptions to the rule.

And, of course, some soundbars aren’t compatible with subwoofers. But this is somewhat rare, especially if a soundbar is relatively new. Most modern soundbars are sold with a subwoofer, or at the very least, the manufacturer will sell a compatible subwoofer as a separate item.