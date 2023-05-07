The Best Kindle Oasis Cases For Bookworms

While there are lots of case options available, there’s no need to get overwhelmed. We’re highlighting the best cases for Kindle Oasis so that you can find one that matches your style and meets your needs.

What Is the Kindle Oasis?

Before we dive into our picks for the best Kindle Oasis cases, we’re going to talk about the eReader itself. If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you already have a Kindle Oasis. However, if you’re still trying to decide if this device is right for you, this quick summary of the eReader’s stats can help you make your decision.

You can think of the Kindle Oasis as a deluxe eReader from Amazon. It has a 7-inch glare-free screen, which is larger than both the Kindle (6.8 inches) and the Kindle Paperwhite (6.8 inches). However, a larger screen isn’t the only Kindle Oasis feature that’s worth noting.

Storage : You have two storage options when purchasing the Kindle Oasis: 8 GB and 32 GB. The amount of storage you select influences how much your eReader will cost.

: You have two storage options when purchasing the Kindle Oasis: 8 GB and 32 GB. The amount of storage you select influences how much your eReader will cost. Lighting : The front light has 25 LEDs, which is 21 more than the basic Kindle. Other lighting features of the Oasis include adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting light.

: The front light has 25 LEDs, which is 21 more than the basic Kindle. Other lighting features of the Oasis include adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting light. Battery Life : A single charge can give you up to six weeks of reading on the Oasis, allowing you to spend more time lost in an eBook and less time charging.

: A single charge can give you up to six weeks of reading on the Oasis, allowing you to spend more time lost in an eBook and less time charging. Page Turn Buttons : The Oasis is the only current Kindle model with this option. The other Kindle models rely on you to turn the page by swiping.

: The Oasis is the only current Kindle model with this option. The other Kindle models rely on you to turn the page by swiping. Free Cellular Connectivity : This model comes with both Wi-Fi and free cellular connectivity, which no other Kindle currently offers.

: This model comes with both Wi-Fi and free cellular connectivity, which no other Kindle currently offers. Waterproof: The Oasis can withstand immersion in two meters of freshwater for 60 minutes, which makes it perfect for the beach or the bath.

In terms of color, the Kindle Oasis comes in both graphite and champagne gold. However, the color you select probably won’t make much of a difference once you have a case on your device.

Best Overall Case: CaseBot Stand Case for Kindle Oasis

Pros ✓ The synthetic leather case is stylish and secure

The synthetic leather case is stylish and secure ✓ It includes features to accommodate different reading styles Cons ✗ It's available in a limited number of solid colors

When selecting a case for your Kindle Oasis, you want a product that will keep your eReader safe from damage. You may also be seeking a case that’s stylish and lets you use your Kindle in different ways. The CaseBot Stand Case for Kindle Oasis meets all these requirements.

Designed exclusively for the most recent Kindle Oasis models, this case is made of synthetic leather and includes a non-scratch microfiber interior. We love that the case works for a wide variety of reading styles. Do you enjoy reading with one hand? No problem! This case has a hand strap that makes one-handed reading easier. Would you rather read your Kindle while it stands on a desk or countertop? The foldable stand design makes this possible too. To top it all off, the case comes in different colors and designs.

Best Overall Case CaseBot Stand Case for Kindle Oasis The CaseBot Stand Case allows you to read your Kindle Oasis one-handed or prop it on a desk.

Best Budget Case: CoBak Kindle Oasis Case

Pros ✓ This case comes with an affordable price tag

This case comes with an affordable price tag ✓ The synthetic leather exterior is waterproof Cons ✗ The selection of patterns is somewhat limited

After buying the Kindle Oasis, which starts at $250, you might be looking for a solid case that will go easy on your wallet. Thankfully, you don’t have to sacrifice security or style when you’re trying to save. This is especially true when you buy the CoBak Kindle Oasis Case.

This lightweight and durable cover will fit the most recent generations of the Kindle Oasis without breaking the bank. While the case comes at an affordable price, it still offers plenty of features. The built-in smart cover allows you to wake up your device simply by opening the cover (and put it to sleep by closing it). There’s also a magnetic closure to keep your Oasis closed when you’re not using it. The synthetic leather exterior is waterproof and comes in different patterns while the interior features an anti-scratch microfiber.

Best Budget Case CoBak Kindle Oasis Case Save without sacrificing quality when you buy the CoBak Kindle Oasis Case.

Best Premium Case: Kindle Oasis Premium Leather Cover

Pros ✓ The case has a unique yet timeless look

The case has a unique yet timeless look ✓ It comes with features you expect like a magnetic closure Cons ✗ This case has a higher price

For many bookworms, the smell of leather can bring up images of ancient leather-bound books and sophisticated libraries. You can transform your Kindle Oasis into an eReader that fits into your reading fantasy when you buy the Kindle Oasis Premium Leather Cover.

Because the cover is made by Amazon, the creator of the Kindle, you can feel confident that it will fit current generations of the Kindle Oasis. The premium leather on the cover is designed to protect your device and look classy at the same time. Over time, the case will develop a natural patina with time and use that will add character and sheen. Aside from aesthetics, this Kindle Oasis cover comes with handy features like a magnetic closure, lightweight design, and the ability to turn on the Kindle just by opening the cover.

Best Premium Case Kindle Oasis Premium Leather Cover Give your Kindle Oasis the look and feel of a leather book with this premium leather cover.

Best Fabric Cover: Kindle Oasis Water-Safe Fabric Cover

Pros ✓ The case is water-safe

The case is water-safe ✓ You can turn the Kindle on just by opening the case Cons ✗ There are only three colors available

So far, the best Kindle Oasis cases on our list have included leather (both synthetic and natural) options. This look and feel may not be what you’re looking for though. If this is true, the Kindle Oasis Water-Safe Fabric Cover is a great choice.

As with our pick for the best premium case, this model comes to us directly from Amazon. As a result, it will fit the current Kindle Oasis perfectly. The fabric cover has the unique distinction of being water-safe, making it perfect for reading everywhere from the pool to the bathtub. Like the other cases on this list, you can wake up your Kindle and put it to sleep just by opening and closing the cover. When it comes to the appearance of this Kindle Oasis case, you can choose between three colors: charcoal, blue, and red.

Best Fabric Cover Kindle Oasis Water-Safe Fabric Cover From the beach to the bathtub, the Kindle Oasis Water-Safe Fabric Cover is a smart choice.

Best Selection of Designs: Huasiru Case for Kindle Oasis

Pros ✓ The faux leather has many design options

The faux leather has many design options ✓ The soft interior material helps prevent scratches Cons ✗ There are no solid colors

Solid colors can be nice, but not everyone wants to have a basic Kindle cover. Those who want a case that offers both protection and personality should look to the Huasiru Case for Kindle Oasis.

The selection of case styles from this brand ranges from beautiful botanicals to maps that will inspire any world traveler. All designs are printed on a faux leather cover that comes with a soft interior that is designed to keep your device free of scratches. This Kindle Oasis case also includes a magnetic closure and the ability to start reading your eReader just by opening the cover.