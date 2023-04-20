Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jabra Elite 4 Review: Quality Earbuds That Don't Really Stand Out
Dell MS900 Premier Rechargeable Mouse Review: Your Digits Will Thank You
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Fi Gets a Rebrand and Offers Free Smartwatch Connectivity

New name, new perks!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google Fi Wireless logo over a Pixel Watch.
Joe Fedewa / Review Geek, Google Fi Wireless

The Google Fi cellular service is now called Google Fi Wireless. It’s a small but significant rebrand, and it’s accompanied by several small changes to Google Fi Wireless’ offerings—the carrier recently announced free trials and 5G support for iPhones.

Along with this rebrand, Google Fi Wireless now offers free mobile smartwatch connectivity for Simply Unlimited users with a Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5. This perk used to be exclusive to the Unlimited Plus and Flexible plans. (Note that smartwatch connectivity won’t arrive for Simply Unlimited users until their next billing cycle. It also requires an LTE-enabled smartwatch, and the Apple Watch isn’t currently supported.)

You Can Now Try Google Fi Without a Subscription
RELATEDYou Can Now Try Google Fi Without a Subscription

Google Fi Wireless is also offering a free phone (Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy A14, or Moto G Power) with every new line you add to your plan. The only caveat is that you need to stick with Google Fi Wireless for two years—the free phone is paid through billing credits, so if you leave early, you need to pay the remaining balance with cash.

These are some seriously good perks. If you’re thinking of joining Google Fi Wireless, you can test the carrier for free using any eSIM-capable smartphone. Just bear in mind that other MVNOs, such as Mint Mobile, are a bit cheaper than Google Fi Wireless.

Source: Google Fi Wireless

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »