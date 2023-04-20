Google Fi Gets a Rebrand and Offers Free Smartwatch Connectivity

The Google Fi cellular service is now called Google Fi Wireless. It’s a small but significant rebrand, and it’s accompanied by several small changes to Google Fi Wireless’ offerings—the carrier recently announced free trials and 5G support for iPhones.

Along with this rebrand, Google Fi Wireless now offers free mobile smartwatch connectivity for Simply Unlimited users with a Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5. This perk used to be exclusive to the Unlimited Plus and Flexible plans. (Note that smartwatch connectivity won’t arrive for Simply Unlimited users until their next billing cycle. It also requires an LTE-enabled smartwatch, and the Apple Watch isn’t currently supported.)

Google Fi Wireless is also offering a free phone (Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy A14, or Moto G Power) with every new line you add to your plan. The only caveat is that you need to stick with Google Fi Wireless for two years—the free phone is paid through billing credits, so if you leave early, you need to pay the remaining balance with cash.

These are some seriously good perks. If you’re thinking of joining Google Fi Wireless, you can test the carrier for free using any eSIM-capable smartphone. Just bear in mind that other MVNOs, such as Mint Mobile, are a bit cheaper than Google Fi Wireless.