News

Elon Musk Finally Confirms Cybertruck Delivery Event

The Cybertruck will hit the streets later this year.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
A photo of the Tesla Cybertruck driving on a dusty road.
Tesla

The Cybertruck has faced several delays since it was first announced in 2019. If the latest comments from CEO Elon Musk are accurate, it’ll finally arrive sometime in August or September.

During an earnings call with investors this week, Musk stated that the company would hold a delivery event for the highly anticipated Cybertruck in the third quarter of this year. For those wondering, that means anytime between July 1st and the end of September. It’s really happening!

Tesla’s original launch timeframe was 2021, following the initial announcement in 2019, but obviously, that never happened. Eventually, the futuristic EVs launch window was pushed into 2022, then 2023. Now, eager buyers can start getting excited about its arrival.

Tesla Cybertruck on the assembly line.
Tesla

Over the last six months, several changes have taken place. The Cybertruck was spotted with new side mirrors that match the radical design, testing 4-wheel steering and lidar sensors, and Tesla recently teased fans with a crash test demo video.

So, is the unique new electric pickup truck actually coming out this year? Well, we’re not entirely sure. To be more accurate, Elon Musk said the automaker plans to hold a “handover event,” and that’s all, but those events are typically where the first delivery occurs. However, as previously stated, mass-volume production won’t start until early 2024.

Cybertruck Shows off 4-Wheel Steering in New Video
RELATEDCybertruck Shows off 4-Wheel Steering in New Video

While talking to investors on the call, Musk had a few other comments about the Cybertruck. Saying that it’s a “very radical product and it’s not made in the way that other cars are made,” and later mentioned that it’s an incredible product and will be “a Hall of Famer.”

We know Tesla made several changes to the design, specs, and configurations it’ll offer. Unfortunately, we didn’t learn anything new in those regards this week. Instead, updated specs and pricing will have to wait until the event in Q3.

via Engadget

