News

Arcade1Up’s ‘Fast & The Furious’ Cabinet Races Into Stores

Now you can race Dom Toretto at home.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Arcade1Up The Fast & The Furious cabinet.
Arcade1Up

If you’re a fan of Arcade1Up retro gaming machines and the hit franchise The Fast & The Furious, you’ll love this new cabinet. In collaboration with Universal Games, this new deluxe cabinet brings all the high-octane street races, NOS boosts, and two games to your living room.

Ahead of the 10th installment in the series that never seems to end, Fast X, Arcade1Up is releasing the first home arcade machine for the franchise. It’ll be available starting May 5th for $599 at Best Buy.

For those unaware, Arcade1Up creates retro machines like arcade cabinets from the good old days. They stand a little over 5ft tall, have stunning officially licensed graphics all around, and excellent controls like you’d find in an arcade.

Arcade1Up 'Terminator 2' Machine Review: Worth Every Penny
RELATEDArcade1Up 'Terminator 2' Machine Review: Worth Every Penny

With this release, fans can enjoy two games on one machine. Those are the hit classic The Fast & The Furious, along with Tokyo Drift. More importantly, this new Deluxe cabinet is bigger and better than previous models.

You’ll enjoy a large 17-inch display, light-up marquee, faux coin door, a haptic feedback steering wheel, a 4-gear gearshift, and pedal controls. Get ready to double-clutch and burn rubber.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a chair and racing seat like the original arcade machines, but you’ll still be able to walk up, pick your 10-second car, and get in on the action. As Dom Toretto said, “Ask any racer. Any real racer. It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.”

If you’re a fan of Fast movies or arcade machines, this will be one worth adding to your collection. So, get the all-new Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade1Up cabinet starting May 5th from the link below.

Arcade1Up The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game

Bring high-speed street racing and crazy drifts to your living room with the first-ever Fast & The Furious Arcade game cabinet made for homes.

Best Buy

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »